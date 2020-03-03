The results are in for Minnesota's 2020 presidential primary election.
The data reported on the Secretary of State website is parsed by congressional district, Minnesota House District and county. Here are the vote counts for state House districts in Plymouth and Wayzata, according to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State.
House 33A
Results for the five democratic candidates still in the race:
Joe Biden: 2,788 votes (50.74%)
Bernie Sanders: 959 votes (17.45%)
Mike Bloomberg: 777 votes (14.14%)
Elizabeth Warren: 576 votes (10.48%)
Tulsi Gabbard: 22 votes (0.4%)
Republican voters, who could choose President Donald Trump or write in a candidate, selected Trump with 1,103 votes (96.25%).
House District 33A includes Corcoran, Greenfield, Loretto, Medina, Independence, Orono, Maple Plain, Long Lake, Wayzata, Minnetrista and St. Bonifacius.
House 44A
Results for the five democratic candidates still in the race:
Joe Biden: 3,700 votes (48.47%)
Bernie Sanders: 1,627 votes (21.32%)
Elizabeth Warren: 982 votes (12.87%)
Mike Bloomberg: 739 votes (9.68%)
Tulsi Gabbard: 27 votes (0.35%)
Republican voters, who could choose President Donald Trump or write in a candidate, selected Trump with 737 votes (95.84%).
House District 44A spans a majority of Plymouth, including its central and northwest regions.
House 44B
Results for the five democratic candidates still in the race:
Joe Biden: 4,122 votes (45.65%)
Bernie Sanders: 1,781 votes (19.73%)
Elizabeth Warren: 1,177 votes (13.04%)
Mike Bloomberg: 1,129 votes (12.5%)
Tulsi Gabbard: 21 votes (0.23%)
Republican voters, who could choose President Donald Trump or write in a candidate, selected Trump with 761 votes (95.84%).
House District 44B includes includes southwestern Plymouth, Woodland and northern Minnetonka.
House 45A
Results for the five democratic candidates still in the race:
Joe Biden: 2,488 votes (38.69%)
Bernie Sanders: 2,018 votes (31.38%)
Elizabeth Warren: 890 votes (13.84%)
Mike Bloomberg: 570 votes (8.86%)
Tulsi Gabbard: 26 votes (0.4%)
Republican voters, who could choose President Donald Trump or write in a candidate, selected Trump with 644 votes (97.28%).
House District 45A includes the northeast portion of Plymouth, along with the cities of New Hope, Golden Valley, Crystal and Robbinsdale.
House 46A
Results for the five democratic candidates still in the race:
Joe Biden: 4,141 votes (38.07%)
Bernie Sanders: 2,959 votes (27.2%)
Elizabeth Warren: 2,014 votes (18.51%)
Mike Bloomberg: 952 votes (8.75%)
Tulsi Gabbard: 28 votes (0.26%)
Republican voters, who could choose President Donald Trump or write in a candidate, selected Trump with 516 votes (94.16%).
House District 46A includes the southeast portion of Plymouth and all of Medicine Lake, as well as the northern section of St. Louis Park and the southern section of Golden Valley.
