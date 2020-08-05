Plymouth and Wayzata residents will help shape several races by casting votes in the Aug. 11 Primary Election.
Polling locations will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11. Minnesotans eligible to vote can cast ballots early by voting absentee through the mail or in person. For information on voting, polling place locations and how to register, visit sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting or call 651-215-1440.
Additional information on voting and polling place locations and guidelines can also be found by visiting city websites.
For Plymouth residents, visit plymouthmn.gov/departments/administrative-services-/city-clerk/elections or call 763-509-5080.
For Wayzata residents, visit wayzata.org/elections or call 952-404-5300.
Election results will be posted on election night to the Secretary of State’s results page and will be shared online at sailor.mnsun.com as soon as they are available and updated throughout the evening as they are reported.
Voter guides featuring interviews with candidates for the races below were published in recent editions of the Sun Sailor and can be found online at sailor.mnsun.com/news/2020_election_sun_sailor/.
U.S. Senator – on the ballot in Plymouth and Wayzata
Every voter across the state will be asked to help decide which two candidates will advance in the race for U.S. Senator for Minnesota.
On the DFL side, incumbent Minnesota Senator Tina Smith is going up against candidates Steve Carlson, Ahmad R. Hassan, Paula Overby and Christopher Lovell Seymore, Sr.
On the Republican side, the five primary candidates are John L. Berman, Bob "Again" Carney Jr., Cynthia Gail, Jason Lewis and James Reibestein.
Also running in the primary election for the senate seat are Oliver Steinberg of the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party and Kevin O'Connor of the Legal Marijuana Now Party.
Third Congressional District – on the ballot in Plymouth and Wayzata
Primary voters will decide which two candidates will advance in Minnesota’s Third Congressional District, which includes the suburbs of Hennepin, Carver and Anoka counties to the west, south and north of Minneapolis.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips and Cole Young are the DFL candidates. Leslie Davis and Kendall Qualls are the Republican candidates.
Henepin County District 6 – on the ballot in Wayzata
Voters will decide which two candidates for Hennepin County District 6 Commissioner will advance to the Nov. 3 General Election.
The six candidates in the nonpartisan race are Eden Prairie resident Brad Aho, Edina resident Dario Anselmo, Hopkins resident Carmella Doby, Hopkins resident Chris LaTondresse, Minnetonka resident Cheri Sudit and Minnetonka resident Kimberly Wilburn.
District 6 includes Deephaven, northern Eden Prairie, Edina, Excelsior, Greenwood, Hopkins, Long Lake, Minnetonka, Minnetonka Beach, northern Mound, Orono, Shorewood, Spring Park, Tonka Bay, Wayzata and Woodland.
Henepin County District 7 – on the ballot in Plymouth
The Hennepin County Board Commissioner District 7 seat is also on the ballot.
Those who have filed for the nonpartisan seat are Maple Grove resident Kevin Anderson, Rogers resident Danny Nadeau and Maple Grove resident Kim Zellers.
District 7 includes Champlin, Corcoran, Dayton, Greenfield, Hanover, Independence, Loretto, Maple Grove, Maple Plain, Medina, Minnetrista, Mound, Rogers, Rockford, northwest Plymouth and St. Bonifacius.
Minnesota Senate District 44 – on the ballot in Plymouth
There are two DFL candidates on the ballot for Senate District 44, which represents parts of Plymouth, Minnetonka and Woodland. The candidates are Zina Alston Fizer and Ann Johnson Stewart, both residents of Plymouth.
The Republican candidate who will be on the ballot in November is Greg Pulles of Plymouth.
Minnesota House District 45A – on the ballot in Plymouth
Voters will also choose which DFL candidate for House District 45A will advance to the Nov. 3 General Election.
The district includes Crystal, New Hope and eastern Plymouth. The candidates in the Democratic primary are Plymouth resident Daonna Depoister and Crystal resident Cedrick Frazier.
The winner will face Republican Jesse Pfliger of Crystal in the fall election.
