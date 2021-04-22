Several drop-off sites will be available 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, in Wayzata, Long Lake, Orono and Medina for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
According to Partners in Prevention, a community coalition serving Wayzata Public Schools and the west metro by working to prevent and reduce youth substance use, unused or unmonitored medication are among the leading risk factors when it comes to medicine abuse and accidental exposure. Proper disposal of unused, expired or unwanted medication can help save lives and prevent kids from accidental exposure, youth and adults from abuse and elders from accidental mismanagement.
It is also important to protect the environment from contamination related to improper disposal like throwing medication into the trash or flushing it down the toilet. Studies have shown that active ingredients from medications have been detected in local water supplies throughout the country after they were disposed of improperly.
To dispose of unwanted, unused or expired liquid or pill prescription medications, bring them to one of these designated sites on April 24:
• Wayzata Fire Department, 600 Rice St. E.
• Long Lake City Hall, 450 Virgina Ave.
• Orono Public Works, 2700 Kelley Pkwy.
• Medina Police Department, 600 Clydesdale Trl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.