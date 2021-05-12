The Eden Prairie Police Department has released information about Jeramie George Corbett, a registered Level III predatory offender who is known to be temporarily residing in the vicinity of Martin Drive and Mitchell Road in Eden Prairie.
The announcement was issued pursuant to the Minnesota Community Notification Act.
Because Miller is a Level III predatory offender and deemed a high public risk, Minnesota state law dictates that notification of his residence in Eden Prairie must be broadly distributed.
A fact sheet regarding Corbett may be found on the Minnesota Department of Corrections website, bit.ly/3biSdJ5.
Corbett is not wanted by the Eden Prairie Police Department and has served the imposed sentence for his offenses.
In response to this notification, Eden Prairie Police recommend the following:
• Be diligent: If you observe or hear of suspicious behavior or activity, call 911 immediately.
• Be cautious: Remember that this may not be the only predatory offender living in or around the community; it is always important to be cautious and to talk to children about potential situations.
• Educate yourself and your family: Visit the Police Department page for links to additional information and safety tips, bit.ly/33xknfe.
• Protect this law: Protect your right to know about offenders living near you. The harassment of any individual is a crime and will not be tolerated.
For more information about the community notification process, call Sgt. Rob Johnston at 952-949-6274.
