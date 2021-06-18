PASTOR JOEL QUIE

Pastor Joel Quie will retire June 30 after 25 years at Prairie Lutheran Church in Eden Prairie.

For 25 years, Pastor Joel Quie has been the lead pastor for Prairie Lutheran Church in Eden Prairie.

Sharon Krumm, Council President for Prairie Lutheran Church in Eden Prairie, officially announced his retirement last week. Quie informed the council and congregations last February of his plans to retire.

The congregation is preparing a special celebration to be held later this month to recognize and thank Pastor Joel for his leadership and vision in the creation of a church community.

Quie is a graduate of St. Olaf College and Luther Seminary. He was ordained in 1986 and accepted his first call to serve Stewart Avenue Lutheran Church in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In 1989, he moved to South Bend, Indiana, to accept a full-ride scholarship to pursue a Master’s Degree and Ph.D. in Theology at the University of Notre Dame. He earned his Master’s Degree in 1991 and accepted a call to Christ the King Lutheran Church in South Bend, where he served until accepting the call to Prairie Lutheran Church in Eden Prairie in 1996.

He created numerous partnerships for Prairie Lutheran to work alongside other local ministries such as Feed My Starving Children, MN Adult & Teen Challenge, Our Savior’s Shelter, Sharing and Caring Hands, 363 Ministries and PROP (People Reaching Out to People).

During the pandemic, Prairie Lutheran has focused on the needs of others by offering aid and support to those suffering both economically and spiritually.

Quie and his wife Sarah have lived in Eden Prairie since 1996, and are planning to remain in the community. Their three sons, Christian, Johan, and Stephan all graduated from Eden Prairie High School.

Pastor Quie’s last day at Prairie Lutheran Church is June 30.

Recommended for you

Load comments