Prairie Center Drive temporary closures Feb. 2 and 3 Feb 2, 2021 1 hr ago

The Purgatory Park outer loop closed Tuesday, Feb. 2 The Purgatory Park outer loop in Eden Prairie is closed for LRT sidewalk construction Tuesday, Feb. 2. (SUBMITTED MAP)

The Northbound Prairie Center Drive closure Feb. 3 Northbound Prairie Center Drive between Singletree Lane and Technology Drive is closed from 7 a.m.–3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, for LRT bridge construction. (SUBMITTED MAP)
