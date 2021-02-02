The Purgatory Park outer loop closed Tuesday, Feb. 2

Feb. 2 closure

The Purgatory Park outer loop in Eden Prairie is closed for LRT sidewalk construction Tuesday, Feb. 2.

The Northbound Prairie Center Drive closure Feb. 3

Feb. 3 closure

Northbound Prairie Center Drive between Singletree Lane and Technology Drive is closed from 7 a.m.–3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, for LRT bridge construction.
