The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society’s Tapping History series will present "Postcards of Lake Minnetonka" with Chuck Donley 7 p.m. Monday, March 9 at the Excelsior Brewery, 421 3rd Street, Excelsior. Doors open at 6 p.m. and capacity is limited to 125 people. Seating is first-come, first-served and there is a suggested contribution of $5 at the door. For more information about this event visit minnetonkapostcards.eventbrite.com, www.elmhs.org or contact the Society at info@elmhs.org or 952-221-4766.
Postcards first appeared in the area in the early years of the 20th century. This simple ephemera is an invaluable resource for historians as these cards are sometimes the only evidence we have of the lake's great hotels, massive steamers, amusement parks, as well as humble bait shops, streetscapes and bits of everyday life. Chuck Donley will share some of his personal collection of over 1000 cards of Lake Minnetonka and its surrounding towns and will explore what the fascinating hobby of deltiology can tell us about Lake Minnetonka’s history.
About Tapping History: Tapping History provides an opportunity to learn about the history of Lake Minnetonka in a casual and convivial atmosphere. The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society produces this monthly series highlighting local history in word and image, presented by respected historians and passionate amateurs alike. In the summer, Tapping History takes to Lake Minnetonka on the historic steamboat, “Minnehaha.”
About the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society
Founded in 1972, the Society collects, preserves and shares the history of Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood and Tonka Bay. The Society’s Archives and Museum are open to the public and house one of the largest collections of historical artifacts, documents and photographs in the area. A number of books about Lake Minnetonka history have been published by the Society and programs and initiatives have been created to share the history of the area with children and adults. For more information about the Society visit www.elmhs.org.
