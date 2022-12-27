Jim Wilson from Wayzata American Legion Post 118 recently presented a $4,000 check to the Wayzata Crime Prevention Coalition. The check will be directed to the Wayzata Police Department K-9 fund.

The money comes from the organization’s charitable gambling fund, which local residents add to by participating in the Legion’s bingo and meat raffles.

wz29CO_Donation.jpg

Jim Wilson from Wayzata American Legion Post 118 (center) with Wayzata Police Chief Marc Schultz (left) and Wayzata Crime Prevention Coalition President Doug Bros. (Submitted photo)

