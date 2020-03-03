The polls are open for Super Tuesday. Minnesota voters are joining 13 other states this year in casting votes for the 2020 presidential primary election.
This is Minnesota’s first presidential primary since 1992 and only the fourth in state history.
The two major parties, the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party and the Republican Party, have submitted candidates for the ballot.
Chairs of the state parties had the ability to choose which candidates are listed. The Republican ballot for Minnesota lists only incumbent President Donald Trump, although voters have the option to write in another name.
The DFL ballot includes 15 candidates, some of whom have suspended their campaigns. The DFL candidates are Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marrianne Williamson and Andrew Yang. There is also a space for uncommitted DFL voters.
Only presidential candidates are on the ballot. Primaries for other races are in August.
Polls will be open until 8 p.m.
For more information about polling places, elections and voting, visit sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting or hennepin.us/residents#elections or call 1-877-600-VOTE (8683) or 612-348-5151.
