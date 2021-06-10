Minnehaha Greenway pollinator planting will be 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Creekside Park, 7341 Oxford St. in St. Louis Park.
Great River Greening and the city of St. Louis Park are leading an effort to add pollinator habitat alongside the Minnehaha Creek Greenway at Creekside Park. Continuing restoration work at Creekside Park contributes to improving water quality and provides added habitat and resources for pollinators. Added pollinator-friendly plants and shrubs will also help beautify this popular urban oasis known for its winding boardwalk and paved trails, according to organizers.
To register and for more information, visit givepulse.com/event/227981-Minnehaha-Greenway-Pollinator-Planting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.