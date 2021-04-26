The Plymouth Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at 8:44 a.m. this morning at Plymouth Middle School, 10011 36th Ave. N.
No injuries have been reported. One person is in custody and the scene is contained. Police are not looking for any additional suspects, according to the Plymouth Police.
Plymouth Middle School is in lockdown. Parents are directed to the reunification point at the east parking lot at Armstrong High School, 10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth.
The incident is under investigation. More information will be provided following a press conference at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.