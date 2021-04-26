Plymouth Middle School

The Plymouth Middle School is in lockdown after shots were reportedly fired this morning. No injures have been reported and one suspect is in custody.

The Plymouth Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at 8:44 a.m. this morning at Plymouth Middle School, 10011 36th Ave. N.

No injuries have been reported. One person is in custody and the scene is contained. Police are not looking for any additional suspects, according to the Plymouth Police.

Plymouth Middle School is in lockdown. Parents are directed to the reunification point at the east parking lot at Armstrong High School, 10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth.

The incident is under investigation. More information will be provided following a press conference at 11 a.m.

