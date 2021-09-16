ep explorers

An informational meeting for potential participants of Edina/Eden Prairie Explorers Post No. 925 will be held 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Interested in law enforcement? Then join the Edina/Eden Prairie Police Explorers program.

Becoming an Explorer offers young adults ages 14-21 the opportunity to gain working knowledge of law enforcement through hands-on experience

That knowledge and experience could eventually lead to a career in law enforcement. Several of our sworn Eden Prairie Police Department officers served as Explorers early in their careers.

An informational meeting for potential participants of Edina/Eden Prairie Explorers Post No. 925 will be held 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the South Metro Safety Training Facility, 7525 Braemar Boulevard, in Edina. Each student should bring a parent or guardian.

Edina/Eden Prairie Post No. 925 meets regularly Tuesday nights, and the group also participates in various conferences such as the National Explorers Conference every other year. The weekly meetings focus on all aspects of law enforcement, including crime scene processing, burglary response, first aid, search and arrest, white-collar crime, hostage negotiations, interviewing and interrogation and more.

For more information about the Edina/Eden Prairie Explorers program, call the Eden Prairie Police Department at 952-949-6200.

Load comments