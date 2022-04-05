The Eden Prairie Police Department, it was announced Tuesday, April 5, received the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association’s Excellence in Innovation Award for the department’s Juvenile Diversion Program.
The Excellence in Innovation Award recognizes Minnesota police agencies for superior achievement and innovation in programs, efforts or initiatives that benefit law enforcement as a profession.
Eden Prairie’s Juvenile Diversion Program was created in 2006 to give first-time young offenders who have committed minor crimes a chance to meet with the people impacted by their crimes in lieu of going to court.
When offenders meet with victims, an officer who works with the diversion program also attends to facilitate the conference. A typical disposition agreed upon at the end of the conference includes both restitution and community service.
At the end of 2021, the Juvenile Diversion Program worked with its 1,200th offender. The 1,200 offenders were part of 842 family conferences that have taken place since 2006.
The recidivism rate for offenders who have gone through the program is approximately 12%, which is below the national average of 20% for teenagers. Diversion is designed as a one-time offering and juveniles are warned that if they re-offend, they will need to appear in Hennepin County juvenile court.
The program connects police officers to the community in a positive way by spending time with families and offering a diversion from the court system. Officers see the benefit of referring minor offenses to the program knowing that the family conference could have a lasting impact on the offender and could possibly uncover issues that may prevent future police involvement.
The diverted cases are dealt with quickly, effectively and without impact on the county system. In addition, they can be life-changing experiences for both the victim and offender. The department has received numerous thank-you letters from juveniles and their families who have been through the program, some many years later.
The Excellence in Innovation Award is a tribute to the hard work of Randy Thompson, the department’s Juvenile Diversion Coordinator who helped start the program in 2006 and has served as the coordinator since the program’s inception.
