The Polar Plunge is coming to Eden Prairie March 7. This is an opportunity to jump into the icy waters of Eden Prairie’s Riley Lake – or cheer on others as they raise funds for a worthy cause.
Check-in is set for 10 a.m. to noon, with the plunging beginning at noon.
Riley Lake is located at 9180 Riley Lake Road, Eden Prairie.
The event is part of the Special Olympics Polar Plunge, a statewide fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Minnesota. This is the 13th year a Polar Plunge event has taken place in Eden Prairie.
Last year 488 plungers raised $115,577, which brought the total amount raised in Eden Prairie over time to more than $1.3 million.
To date in 2020, 198 people have registered to plunge and have raised $24,598 in online pledges. The goal for 2020 is $120,000.
There will also be a Pro Sports Plunge at Riley Lake on March 7 with executives from the Timberwolves, Wild and United.
In addition to the events on March 7, Riley Lake will host a Cool School plunge for students March 6. Last year, 236 students participated the Eden Prairie Cool School plunge raising $48,978.
The Twins and Lynx will hold a free family-friendly tailgate open to plungers and non-plungers featuring meet-and-greets with team mascots, games, food and non-alcoholic beverages.
If you would like to help raise money for the Special Olympics by either plunging or pledging, go to https://trimurl.co/RJEqWi.
Law enforcement agencies have a close relationship with the Special Olympics.
The EPPD helps out with a number of annual Special Olympics fundraising events, including the Polar Plunge, under the umbrella of the Special Olympics Torch Run.
Law enforcement officers are considered to be the “Guardians” of the “Flame of Hope,” which is lit during the Opening Ceremonies of the Special Olympics games each summer.
