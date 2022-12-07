Points North, a Duluth-based compliance company that makes payroll software available over the internet, announced the opening of a new office location in St. Louis Park.
The office opened Nov. 21 at 5811 Cedar Lake Road S., Suite E.
This is the first time in 28 years that the organization will have multiple offices across the state.
“The opening of our new office location in Minneapolis is a significant milestone for Points North, and a sign of the unprecedented growth our people have experienced in the past (24) months,” Points North CEO Keith Pelatowski said in a statement. “Our Minneapolis location compliments our HQ location in Duluth, MN, and will serve as a place for our Twin Cities-based employees to meet, work, and thrive.”
Pelatowski added, “Coming off record growth in 2021 and 2022, our Business Team is excited for plans for 2023, and with another place to call home in St. Louis Park, for current employees and new, incoming talent.”
Established in 1994, Points North has worked with clients across all 50 states. Its software acts as a bridge between payroll and benefit systems by streamlining the transfer of data. Its compliance, reporting and data aggregation systems are designed to help payroll and human resource leaders solve complex data issues, with the goal of improving workflows, saving time and keeping clients focused on their strategic initiatives.
