The Plymouth Parks and Recreation Department is set to host a sensory-friendly and adaptive recreation weekend April 28-30. The events are aimed at fostering inclusive play and offering a variety of activities that serve Plymouth and surrounding communities. Preregistration is required for some activities.
Friday, April 28 - Sensory-friendly time in the K.U.B.E.
Sensory-friendly time is set for 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 28 in the Kids Ultimate Backyard Experience indoor playground at the Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth. Noise canceling headphones will be available for use. Additionally, the sensory room will be open to provide a quiet environment and calming amenities.
Space is limited to 25 children each hour and preregistration is required. Cost to participate is $5 for residents and $7 for nonresidents. Admission is free for children ages 2 and younger. To preregister, visit plymouthmn.gov/recreation.
Saturday, April 29 - Sensory-friendly open gym
Sensory-friendly open gym activities will be available 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29 in the gymnasium at the Plymouth Community Center. Noise canceling headphones, building blocks for creative play, dedicated sensory bins, tumbling equipment and sports equipment will be available for use.
Cost to participate is $5 for residents and $7 for nonresidents. Registration is not required.
Saturday, April 29 - Adaptive recreation open gym
Adaptive recreation activities will be available 5-8 p.m. Saturday, April 29 in the gymnasium at the Plymouth Community Center. Courts will be available for pickleball, soccer, basketball and more. Participants may also use the indoor walking track.
Cost to participate is $5 for residents and $7 for nonresidents. Preregistration is not required.
Sunday, April 30 - Sensory-friendly open swim
Sensory-friendly open swim is set for noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at Wayzata Middle School West, 149 Barry Ave. N., Wayzata. The event will offer an environment with dimmed lights, a limited number of participants and sensory-friendly equipment. Life jackets, nose plugs and ear plugs will be available.
