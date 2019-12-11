Thursday, Dec. 12

PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB

Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

THE HARBOR REVUE – LIVE VARIETY SHOW

Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth

When: 7-9 p.m.

Info: Tailored for adult audiences, the show features comedy, poetry, music and more. Tickets cost $15 online or $20 at the door. Student/senior discount: $10 online or $15 at the door. plymouthmn.gov

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL ORCHESTRA CONCERT

Where: Wayzata High School auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth

When: 7:30 p.m.

Info: wayzataschools.org

 

ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL BAND JAZZ ENSEMBLE AND CHAMBER STRINGS CONCERT

Where: Armstrong High School Auditorium, 10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info: rdale.org

 

Friday, Dec. 13

NONFICTION BOOK CLUB – “JUST KIDS” BY PATTI SMITH

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E.

When: 2-3 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

 

SERVICE OF HEALING AND HOPE 

Where: Messiah Church, 17805 County Road 6, Plymouth

When: 7 p.m. 

Info: Non-Christmas candlelight service of comfort, hope and healing. Expect music that lifts the soul, prayer that cheers, and solitude that soothes. All are welcome. messiahchurch.org

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “NEWSIES”

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 7 p.m.

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Saturday, Dec. 14

Sunday, Dec. 15

PLYMOUTH CONCERT BAND ‘THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS’

Where: Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth

When: 4 p.m.

Info: Annual holiday concert to include traditional holiday favorites, some surprises, and Bill Holcombe’s “T’was the Night Before Christmas” with a narration of the traditional poem by Clement Clark Moore. Free admission.

 

WOMEN OF SONG HOLIDAY CONCERT “WHAT SWEETER MUSIC”

Where: Wayzata Free Church, 705 County Rd. 101, Plymouth

When: 3 p.m.

Info: Join in celebrating the holiday season with music that uplifts, entertains and inspires. There is no charge, but freewill offerings will be accepted.

 

LIVING NATIVITY

Where: Messiah Church,17805 County Road 6, Plymouth

When: 5 p.m.

Info: The community is invited to walk through this free interactive event that begins in the parking lot and continues inside. Outside, the Christmas Story will come to life through five magical scenes, actors and live animals (including a camel). Inside, attendees can warm up with a soup dinner, Christmas cookies, activities for kids and an opportunity to participate in a service project. A family-friendly Christmas pageant will begin at 6 p.m.

 

Monday, Dec. 16

WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

 

WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION

Where: Wayzata Public Schools District Office, 210 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth

When: 4 p.m.

Info: wayzataschools.org

 

ROBBINSDALE SCHOOL BOARD LISTENING SESSION/MEETING

Where: Education Services Center, 4148 Winnetka Ave. N., New Hope

When: Listening session at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.

Info: rdale.org

 

Tuesday, Dec. 17

WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

 

ARMSTRONG CHAMBER SINGERS’ WASSAIL! CONCERT

Where: Armstrong High School, 10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info: rdale.org

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL BAND CONCERT

Where: Wayzata High School auditorium 1, 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth

When: 7:30 p.m.

Info: wayzataschools.org

 

Wednesday, Dec. 18

WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: wayzatarotary.org

 

CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E.

When: 2-4 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

 

ROBBINSDALE COMPREHENSIVE ARTS PLANNING PROGRAM MEETING

Where: Education Services Center, 4148 Winnetka Ave. N., New Hope

When: 5:15 p.m.

Info: rdale.org

 

WAYZATA PARKS AND TRAILS BOARD MEETING

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.

When: 6 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

 

PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION

Where: City Hall Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.,Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info: plymouthmn.gov

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL BAND CONCERT

Where: Wayzata High School auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth

When: 7:30 p.m.

Info: wayzataschools.org

 

Thursday, Dec. 19

PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB

Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

ARMSTRONG WINTER CHOIR CONCERTS

Where: Armstrong High School, 10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth

When: 6 p.m.

Info: rdale.org

 

Friday, Dec. 20

HISTORY OF MUSIC PERFORMANCE WITH ZACHARY SCOT JOHNSON

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E.

When: 1-2 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

