Thursday, Dec. 12
PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB
Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
THE HARBOR REVUE – LIVE VARIETY SHOW
Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
When: 7-9 p.m.
Info: Tailored for adult audiences, the show features comedy, poetry, music and more. Tickets cost $15 online or $20 at the door. Student/senior discount: $10 online or $15 at the door. plymouthmn.gov
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL ORCHESTRA CONCERT
Where: Wayzata High School auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth
When: 7:30 p.m.
Info: wayzataschools.org
ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL BAND JAZZ ENSEMBLE AND CHAMBER STRINGS CONCERT
Where: Armstrong High School Auditorium, 10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info: rdale.org
Friday, Dec. 13
NONFICTION BOOK CLUB – “JUST KIDS” BY PATTI SMITH
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E.
When: 2-3 p.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata
SERVICE OF HEALING AND HOPE
Where: Messiah Church, 17805 County Road 6, Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info: Non-Christmas candlelight service of comfort, hope and healing. Expect music that lifts the soul, prayer that cheers, and solitude that soothes. All are welcome. messiahchurch.org
THE HARBOR REVUE – LIVE VARIETY SHOW
Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
When: 7-9 p.m.
Info: Tailored for adult audiences, the show features comedy, poetry, music and more. Tickets cost $15 online or $20 at the door. Student/senior discount: $10 online or $15 at the door. plymouthmn.gov
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “NEWSIES”
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
Saturday, Dec. 14
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “NEWSIES”
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
Sunday, Dec. 15
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “NEWSIES”
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 2 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
PLYMOUTH CONCERT BAND ‘THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS’
Where: Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth
When: 4 p.m.
Info: Annual holiday concert to include traditional holiday favorites, some surprises, and Bill Holcombe’s “T’was the Night Before Christmas” with a narration of the traditional poem by Clement Clark Moore. Free admission.
WOMEN OF SONG HOLIDAY CONCERT “WHAT SWEETER MUSIC”
Where: Wayzata Free Church, 705 County Rd. 101, Plymouth
When: 3 p.m.
Info: Join in celebrating the holiday season with music that uplifts, entertains and inspires. There is no charge, but freewill offerings will be accepted.
LIVING NATIVITY
Where: Messiah Church,17805 County Road 6, Plymouth
When: 5 p.m.
Info: The community is invited to walk through this free interactive event that begins in the parking lot and continues inside. Outside, the Christmas Story will come to life through five magical scenes, actors and live animals (including a camel). Inside, attendees can warm up with a soup dinner, Christmas cookies, activities for kids and an opportunity to participate in a service project. A family-friendly Christmas pageant will begin at 6 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 16
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Info: wayzata.org
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION
Where: Wayzata Public Schools District Office, 210 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth
When: 4 p.m.
Info: wayzataschools.org
ROBBINSDALE SCHOOL BOARD LISTENING SESSION/MEETING
Where: Education Services Center, 4148 Winnetka Ave. N., New Hope
When: Listening session at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
Info: rdale.org
Tuesday, Dec. 17
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
When: 7 p.m.
Info: wayzata.org
ARMSTRONG CHAMBER SINGERS’ WASSAIL! CONCERT
Where: Armstrong High School, 10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info: rdale.org
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL BAND CONCERT
Where: Wayzata High School auditorium 1, 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth
When: 7:30 p.m.
Info: wayzataschools.org
Wednesday, Dec. 18
WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: wayzatarotary.org
CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E.
When: 2-4 p.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata
ROBBINSDALE COMPREHENSIVE ARTS PLANNING PROGRAM MEETING
Where: Education Services Center, 4148 Winnetka Ave. N., New Hope
When: 5:15 p.m.
Info: rdale.org
WAYZATA PARKS AND TRAILS BOARD MEETING
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
When: 6 p.m.
Info: wayzata.org
PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION
Where: City Hall Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.,Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info: plymouthmn.gov
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL BAND CONCERT
Where: Wayzata High School auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth
When: 7:30 p.m.
Info: wayzataschools.org
Thursday, Dec. 19
PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB
Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
ARMSTRONG WINTER CHOIR CONCERTS
Where: Armstrong High School, 10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth
When: 6 p.m.
Info: rdale.org
Friday, Dec. 20
HISTORY OF MUSIC PERFORMANCE WITH ZACHARY SCOT JOHNSON
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E.
When: 1-2 p.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata
