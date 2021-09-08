Thursday, September 9

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: 850 Lake St. N.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

WAYZATA PLUG IT IN EVENT

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: Participants will have the opportunity to see a variety of plug-in vehicles and talk with owners about their experiences driving, owning and charging electric vehicles in Minnesota. At 7 p.m., there will be two speakers. The first will be J. Drake Hamilton, science policy director at Fresh Energy with a discussion on renewable energy and electric vehicle policy. Next, Jukka Kukkonen, chief electric vehicle educator with Shift2Electric will discuss electric vehicle selection and charging basics. Two attendees will win vouchers to take a Tesla vehicle home for a night. This event is sponsored by Fresh Energy, Shift2Electric, and Wayzata’s Energy & Environment Committee.

 

Friday, September 10

JAMES J. HILL DAYS

When: 5-11 p.m.

Where: Lake Street, downtown Wayzata

Info: jamesjhilldays.wayzatachamber.com

 

9/11 PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT OPENING

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 Northshore Drive, Wayzata

Info: The Wayzata Conservancy, in partnership with the Minnetonka Center for the Arts, present a 9/11 photography exhibition featuring photography from Minnesotans Lisa Poseley, Chris Kern and Dan Murphy. The exhibit will be open to the public and will run through Oct. 23. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more info, visit minnetonkaarts.org.

 

Saturday, September 11

JAMES J. HILL DAYS

When: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Lake Street, downtown Wayzata

Info: jamesjhilldays.wayzatachamber.com

 

9/11 MEMORIAL DEDICATION EVENT

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Plaza park, downtown Wayzata

Info: In partnership with the Wayzata Conservancy, the city will be honoring the 20th anniversary of the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. A memorial monument will be placed in the new Panoway plaza park along the shores of Lake Minnetonka in downtown Wayzata. There will be a 10 a.m. public event, which will include special guests and an unveiling of the memorial. The space will offer community members a place to remember and reflect and will honor one of Minnesota’s native sons Gordy Aamoth Jr., and the lives of all victims of the Sept. 11 attacks. For more info, visit memorial.wayzataconservancy.org.

 

Sunday, September 12

JAMES J. HILL DAYS

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Lake Street, downtown Wayzata

Info: jamesjhilldays.wayzatachamber.com

 

Monday, September 13

WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD REGULAR MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E. or online via youtube.com/wayzatapublicschools/live

Info: wayzataschools.org/district/school-board

PLANT SWAP

When: 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Where: Plymouth Maintenance Facility, 14900 23rd Ave. N., Plymouth

Info: Participants should bring perennials or gardening wares, such as seeds, pots, tools and books, and swap them for new plants. More info: www.plymouthmn.gov/

 

Tuesday, September 14

PLYMOUTH COUNCIL MEETING

When: 5 p.m. (special) 7 p.m. (regular)

Where: City hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: www.plymouthmn.gov

 

HOME ALONE WORKSHOP

When: 6:30 - 7:45 p.m.

Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: A program geared toward children ages 8-10. The workshop teaches children how to respond to an emergency if they’re home alone. Cost is $5 for each child. More info: www.plymouthmn.gov

 

Wednesday, September 15

PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET

When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Rd. 6, Plymouth

Info: plymouthmn.gov/farmersmarket

 

Thursday, September 16

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: 850 Lake St. N.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

Friday, September 17

OPENING RECEPTION - PETRICHOR

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata

Info: Burnet Fine Art & Advisory’s newest exhibition is curated by Luisa Fda. Garcia-Gomez and features work by herself along with Clara Ramirez-Katz (France), Paola Gaviria-Powerpaola (Argentina) and Alexandra Arango (France). For more info, visit burnetart.com/events.

 

Saturday, September 18

PLYMOUTH ON PARADE

When: 9:30 am - 12:30 pm

Where: Plymouth City Center, Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Free event will include family activities on the corner of Plymouth Boulevard and 34th Avenue N. Food trucks and concessions available for purchase – attendees are encouraged to bring cash. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. and travels from City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., to the Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N

 

Sunday, September 19

SUNDAY MUSIC IN THE PARK - BLUE GROOVE

When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: The Great Lawn, 851 Lake Street N., Wayzata

Info: A concert series presented by Wayzata Parks and Trails. Starting Sept. 19, there will be performers on the Great Lawn every Sunday in front of the Hotel Landing through Oct. 10. For more info, visit wayzata.org/741/Sunday-Music-in-the-Park.

