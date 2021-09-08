Thursday, September 9
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: 850 Lake St. N.
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
WAYZATA PLUG IT IN EVENT
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: Participants will have the opportunity to see a variety of plug-in vehicles and talk with owners about their experiences driving, owning and charging electric vehicles in Minnesota. At 7 p.m., there will be two speakers. The first will be J. Drake Hamilton, science policy director at Fresh Energy with a discussion on renewable energy and electric vehicle policy. Next, Jukka Kukkonen, chief electric vehicle educator with Shift2Electric will discuss electric vehicle selection and charging basics. Two attendees will win vouchers to take a Tesla vehicle home for a night. This event is sponsored by Fresh Energy, Shift2Electric, and Wayzata’s Energy & Environment Committee.
Friday, September 10
JAMES J. HILL DAYS
When: 5-11 p.m.
Where: Lake Street, downtown Wayzata
9/11 PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT OPENING
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 Northshore Drive, Wayzata
Info: The Wayzata Conservancy, in partnership with the Minnetonka Center for the Arts, present a 9/11 photography exhibition featuring photography from Minnesotans Lisa Poseley, Chris Kern and Dan Murphy. The exhibit will be open to the public and will run through Oct. 23. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more info, visit minnetonkaarts.org.
Saturday, September 11
JAMES J. HILL DAYS
When: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Lake Street, downtown Wayzata
9/11 MEMORIAL DEDICATION EVENT
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Plaza park, downtown Wayzata
Info: In partnership with the Wayzata Conservancy, the city will be honoring the 20th anniversary of the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. A memorial monument will be placed in the new Panoway plaza park along the shores of Lake Minnetonka in downtown Wayzata. There will be a 10 a.m. public event, which will include special guests and an unveiling of the memorial. The space will offer community members a place to remember and reflect and will honor one of Minnesota’s native sons Gordy Aamoth Jr., and the lives of all victims of the Sept. 11 attacks. For more info, visit memorial.wayzataconservancy.org.
Sunday, September 12
JAMES J. HILL DAYS
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Lake Street, downtown Wayzata
Monday, September 13
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD REGULAR MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E. or online via youtube.com/wayzatapublicschools/live
PLANT SWAP
When: 4:30 - 6:30 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Maintenance Facility, 14900 23rd Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: Participants should bring perennials or gardening wares, such as seeds, pots, tools and books, and swap them for new plants. More info: www.plymouthmn.gov/
Tuesday, September 14
PLYMOUTH COUNCIL MEETING
When: 5 p.m. (special) 7 p.m. (regular)
Where: City hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: www.plymouthmn.gov
HOME ALONE WORKSHOP
When: 6:30 - 7:45 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: A program geared toward children ages 8-10. The workshop teaches children how to respond to an emergency if they’re home alone. Cost is $5 for each child. More info: www.plymouthmn.gov
Wednesday, September 15
PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET
When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Rd. 6, Plymouth
Thursday, September 16
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: 850 Lake St. N.
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
Friday, September 17
OPENING RECEPTION - PETRICHOR
When: 5-8 p.m.
Where: Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata
Info: Burnet Fine Art & Advisory’s newest exhibition is curated by Luisa Fda. Garcia-Gomez and features work by herself along with Clara Ramirez-Katz (France), Paola Gaviria-Powerpaola (Argentina) and Alexandra Arango (France). For more info, visit burnetart.com/events.
Saturday, September 18
PLYMOUTH ON PARADE
When: 9:30 am - 12:30 pm
Where: Plymouth City Center, Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Free event will include family activities on the corner of Plymouth Boulevard and 34th Avenue N. Food trucks and concessions available for purchase – attendees are encouraged to bring cash. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. and travels from City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., to the Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N
Sunday, September 19
SUNDAY MUSIC IN THE PARK - BLUE GROOVE
When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Great Lawn, 851 Lake Street N., Wayzata
Info: A concert series presented by Wayzata Parks and Trails. Starting Sept. 19, there will be performers on the Great Lawn every Sunday in front of the Hotel Landing through Oct. 10. For more info, visit wayzata.org/741/Sunday-Music-in-the-Park.
