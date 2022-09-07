Thursday, September 8
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
Friday, September 9
JAMES J. HILL DAYS
When: 5-10 p.m.
Where: Lake Street, downtown Wayzata
Saturday, September 10
JAMES J. HILL DAYS
When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Lake Street, downtown Wayzata
Sunday, September 11
JAMES J. HILL DAYS
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Lake Street, downtown Wayzata
GOOD VIBES COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd.
Monday, September 12
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: Agenda online at wayzataschools.org/district/school-board
Tuesday, September 13
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Wednesday, September 14
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall Community Room, 600 Rice St. E.
PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET
When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Road 6
LAKE MINNETONKA CONSERVATION DISTRICT MEETING
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: Agenda online at lmcd.org
Thursday, September 15
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE FORUM
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: The League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area will give voters the chance to hear directly from the candidates involved in the local races that will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election. For links to the livestream and video recording, visit lwvwpa.org.
Friday, September 16
OPENING ART EXHIBITION - “HERE BEFORE,” WOODCUTS AND DRAWINGS BY MIKE MARKS
When: Opening reception will be 5-8 p.m.
Where: Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata
Info: A solo exhibition of drawings and woodcut prints by Minneapolis artist Mike Marks. These new works explore themes of memory and permanence within the landscape. The exhibition will be on display through Oct. 22. For more info, visit burnetart.com.
Saturday, September 17
PLYMOUTH ON PARADE
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Plymouth City Center, Plymouth Blvd
