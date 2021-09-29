Thursday, September 30

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: 850 Lake St. N.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

HOME ALONE WORKSHOP 

When: 6:30-7:45 p.m.

Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Geared toward children ages 8-10, the workshop teaches children how to respond to an emergency if they’re home alone. Cost is $5 for each child. Class size is limited to 30 participants and early registration is encouraged. https://www.plymouthmn.gov/

 

ARMSTRONG THEATRE ‘HAMLET’

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 10635 36th Ave N, Plymouth

Info: Tickets: Students $5, Adults $7; available 45 minutes before the start of the show.

 

Friday, October 1

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL HOMECOMING BLOCK PARTY

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School Stadium parking lot, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info: wayzataschools.org/whs

 

ARMSTRONG THEATRE ‘HAMLET’

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 10635 36th Ave N, Plymouth

Info: Tickets: Students $5, Adults $7; available 45 minutes before the start of the show.

 

Sunday, October 3

ARMSTRONG THEATRE ‘HAMLET’

When: 2 p.m.

Where: 10635 36th Ave N, Plymouth

Info: Tickets: Students $5, Adults $7; available 45 minutes before the start of the show.

 

SUNDAY MUSIC IN THE PARK - WESTWIND SWING BAND

When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: The Great Lawn, 851 Lake Street N., Wayzata

Info: A concert series presented by Wayzata Parks and Trails. There will be performers on the Great Lawn every Sunday in front of the Hotel Landing through Oct. 10. For more info, visit wayzata.org/741/Sunday-Music-in-the-Park.

 

MOnday, October 4

WAYZATA PUBLIC SAFETY DAY

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Fire station, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: Wayzata Fire and Police Departments invite the public to stop by the Public Safety Night outdoor open house. There will be free hot dogs, giveaways, face paintings, safety demonstrations and more. Fire trucks and police vehicles will be on display and McGruff the Crime Dog will make an appearance.

 

WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION METING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

Tuesday, October 5

WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL METING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

Wednesday, October 6

WAYZATA ROTARY 

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3873

 

PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET

When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Rd. 6, Plymouth

Info: plymouthmn.gov/farmersmarket

 

HOME ALONE WORKSHOP 

When: 6:30-7:45 p.m.

Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Geared toward children ages 8-10, the workshop teaches children how to respond to an emergency if they’re home alone. Cost is $5 for each child. Class size is limited to 30 participants and early registration is encouraged. https://www.plymouthmn.gov/

 

PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: https://www.plymouthmn.gov/

 

Thursday, October 7

COFFEE WITH WAYZATA POLICE CHIEF MARK SCHULTZ

When: 8-10 a.m.

Where: Panoway Plaza on Lake Street, downtown Wayzata

Info: Marc Schultz, Wayzata’s new police chief, will hang out in the Panoway Plaza with hot coffee and treats to answer questions and meet the community. All are welcome.

 

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL FALL PLAY - “DOUBT”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Black Box Theater, Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com

 

“PUBLIC SAFETY, A LEGISLATIVE AND LOCAL OUTLOOK” PRESENTATION

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Virtual, access meeting at bit.ly/3tZI8ZM

Info: Panelists Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering, Robbinsdale Councilmember Sheila Webb, and State Rep. Cedrick Frazier.

 

Friday, October 8

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL FALL PLAY - “DOUBT”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Black Box Theater, Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com

 

Saturday, October 9

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL FALL PLAY - “DOUBT”

When: 1 and 7 p.m.

Where: Black Box Theater, Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com

 

Sunday, October 10

SUNDAY MUSIC IN THE PARK - WAILING LOONS

When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: The Great Lawn, 851 Lake Street N., Wayzata

Info: A concert series presented by Wayzata Parks and Trails. There will be performers on the Great Lawn every Sunday in front of the Hotel Landing through Oct. 10. For more info, visit wayzata.org/741/Sunday-Music-in-the-Park.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments