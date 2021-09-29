Thursday, September 30
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: 850 Lake St. N.
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
HOME ALONE WORKSHOP
When: 6:30-7:45 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Geared toward children ages 8-10, the workshop teaches children how to respond to an emergency if they’re home alone. Cost is $5 for each child. Class size is limited to 30 participants and early registration is encouraged. https://www.plymouthmn.gov/
ARMSTRONG THEATRE ‘HAMLET’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 10635 36th Ave N, Plymouth
Info: Tickets: Students $5, Adults $7; available 45 minutes before the start of the show.
Friday, October 1
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL HOMECOMING BLOCK PARTY
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Stadium parking lot, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Info: wayzataschools.org/whs
ARMSTRONG THEATRE ‘HAMLET’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 10635 36th Ave N, Plymouth
Info: Tickets: Students $5, Adults $7; available 45 minutes before the start of the show.
Sunday, October 3
ARMSTRONG THEATRE ‘HAMLET’
When: 2 p.m.
Where: 10635 36th Ave N, Plymouth
Info: Tickets: Students $5, Adults $7; available 45 minutes before the start of the show.
SUNDAY MUSIC IN THE PARK - WESTWIND SWING BAND
When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Great Lawn, 851 Lake Street N., Wayzata
Info: A concert series presented by Wayzata Parks and Trails. There will be performers on the Great Lawn every Sunday in front of the Hotel Landing through Oct. 10. For more info, visit wayzata.org/741/Sunday-Music-in-the-Park.
MOnday, October 4
WAYZATA PUBLIC SAFETY DAY
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Fire station, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: Wayzata Fire and Police Departments invite the public to stop by the Public Safety Night outdoor open house. There will be free hot dogs, giveaways, face paintings, safety demonstrations and more. Fire trucks and police vehicles will be on display and McGruff the Crime Dog will make an appearance.
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION METING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Tuesday, October 5
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL METING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Wednesday, October 6
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET
When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Rd. 6, Plymouth
HOME ALONE WORKSHOP
When: 6:30-7:45 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Geared toward children ages 8-10, the workshop teaches children how to respond to an emergency if they’re home alone. Cost is $5 for each child. Class size is limited to 30 participants and early registration is encouraged. https://www.plymouthmn.gov/
PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Thursday, October 7
COFFEE WITH WAYZATA POLICE CHIEF MARK SCHULTZ
When: 8-10 a.m.
Where: Panoway Plaza on Lake Street, downtown Wayzata
Info: Marc Schultz, Wayzata’s new police chief, will hang out in the Panoway Plaza with hot coffee and treats to answer questions and meet the community. All are welcome.
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL FALL PLAY - “DOUBT”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Black Box Theater, Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
“PUBLIC SAFETY, A LEGISLATIVE AND LOCAL OUTLOOK” PRESENTATION
When: 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Virtual, access meeting at bit.ly/3tZI8ZM
Info: Panelists Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering, Robbinsdale Councilmember Sheila Webb, and State Rep. Cedrick Frazier.
Friday, October 8
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL FALL PLAY - “DOUBT”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Black Box Theater, Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Saturday, October 9
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL FALL PLAY - “DOUBT”
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Where: Black Box Theater, Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Sunday, October 10
SUNDAY MUSIC IN THE PARK - WAILING LOONS
When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Great Lawn, 851 Lake Street N., Wayzata
Info: A concert series presented by Wayzata Parks and Trails. There will be performers on the Great Lawn every Sunday in front of the Hotel Landing through Oct. 10. For more info, visit wayzata.org/741/Sunday-Music-in-the-Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.