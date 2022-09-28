Thursday, September 29
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET (FINAL DAY OF 2022 SEASON)
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
Saturday, October 1
WAYZATA MUNI 75TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Bar & Grill Parking Lot, 747 Mill St.
Info: This free outdoors celebration will feature live music with Elvis impersonator Chris Olson along with a Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond show from Doug Allen Nash. Other activities will include outdoor games, a raffle, complimentary wine tastings and beer and food for purchase. Live music will begin at 4 p.m.
Monday, October 3
WAYZATA PUBLIC SAFETY DAY
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Fire Station, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: Wayzata Fire and Police Departments invites the community to stop by the Public Safety Night outdoor open house. There will be free hot dogs, giveaways, face paintings, demos and more. Fire trucks and police vehicles will be on display and McGruff the Crime Dog will make an appearance.
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD SPECIAL ELECTION CANDIDATE FORUM
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: The League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area will give voters the chance to hear directly from the candidates involved in the local races that will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election. For links to the livestream and video recording, visit lwvwpa.org.
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Tuesday, October 4
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Wednesday, October 5
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall Community Room, 600 Rice St. E.
PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET (FINAL DAY OF 2022 SEASON)
When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Road 6
Info: plymouthmn.gov
Thursday, October 6
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
SOLAR FOR WAYZATA - A RENEWABLE ENERGY EVENT
When: 5-6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: Join Wayzata’s Energy and Environment Committee for a discussion about renewable energy. The city will give an update on city solar and wind energy, then hear from Blue Horizon Energy about projects they have developing solar installations throughout Minnesota and from Xcel Energy’s Partners in Energy on all renewable energy options for Wayzata residents and businesses.
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘BRIGHT STAR’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘THE MOORS’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Black Box Theater at Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Friday, October 7
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘BRIGHT STAR’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘THE MOORS’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Black Box Theater at Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Saturday, October 8
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘BRIGHT STAR’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘THE MOORS’
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Where: Black Box Theater at Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Sunday, October 9
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘BRIGHT STAR’
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.