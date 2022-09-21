Thursday, September 22
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
MINNESOTA SENATE DISTRICT 45 AND HOUSE DISTRICT 45B CANDIDATE FORUM
When: 6:45 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St E, Wayzata
Info: The League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area will give voters the chance to hear directly from the candidates involved in the local races that will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election. For links to the livestream and video recording, visit lwvwpa.org.
MINNESOTA SENATE DISTRICT 43 CANDIDATE FORUM
When: 7 p.m.
Where: New Hope City Hall, 4401 Xylon Ave. N., New Hope
Info: The League of Women Voters Crystal-New Hope-East Plymouth-Robbinsdale will give voters the chance to hear directly from the candidates involved in the local races that will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election. For links to the livestream and video recording, visit lwvcnhepr.org.
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE FORUM
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St E, Wayzata
Info: The League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area will give voters the chance to hear directly from the candidates involved in the local races that will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election. For links to the livestream and video recording, visit lwvwpa.org.
PLYMOUTH FALL SHREDDING EVENT
When: 3:30- 6:30 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Maintenance Facility, 14900 23rd Ave. N.
Saturday, September 24
PLYMOUTH PUBLIC SAFETY 5K AND FUN RUN
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Northwest Greenway Pavilion, 5250 Peony Lane N
Monday, September 26
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION
When: 4 p.m.
Where: District Administration Building, located at 210 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Tuesday, September 27
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: www.plymouthmn.gov
Wednesday, September 28
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall Community Room, 600 Rice St. E.
PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET
When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Road 6
LAKE MINNETONKA CONSERVATION DISTRICT MEETING
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: lmcd.org
Thursday, September 29
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET (FINAL DAY OF 2022 SEASON)
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
