Thursday, September 2
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: 850 Lake St. N.
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
Saturday, September 4
LIVE AT THE HILDE
When: Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: The 2021 Live at the Hilde concert features Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with special guests L.A. Buckner and BiG HOMiE. Purchase tickets online at bit.ly/LiveattheHilde21 or over the phone at 1-800-514-3849.
Tuesday, September 7
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Wednesday, September 8
PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET
When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Rd. 6, Plymouth
Thursday, September 9
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: 850 Lake St. N.
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
WAYZATA PLUG IT IN EVENT
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: Participants will have the opportunity to see a variety of plug-in vehicles and talk with owners about their experiences driving, owning and charging electric vehicles in Minnesota. At 7 p.m., there will be two speakers. The first will be J. Drake Hamilton, science policy director at Fresh Energy with a discussion on renewable energy and electric vehicle policy. Next, Jukka Kukkonen, chief electric vehicle educator with Shift2Electric will discuss electric vehicle selection and charging basics. Two attendees will win vouchers to take a Tesla vehicle home for a night. This event is sponsored by Fresh Energy, Shift2Electric, and Wayzata’s Energy & Environment Committee.
Friday, September 10
JAMES J. HILL DAYS
When: 5-11 p.m.
Where: Lake Street, downtown Wayzata
9/11 PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT OPENING
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 Northshore Drive, Wayzata
Info: The Wayzata Conservancy, in partnership with the Minnetonka Center for the Arts, present a 9/11 photography exhibition featuring photography from Minnesotans Lisa Poseley, Chris Kern and Dan Murphy. The exhibit will be open to the public and will run through Oct. 23. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more info, visit minnetonkaarts.org.
Saturday, September 11
JAMES J. HILL DAYS
When: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Lake Street, downtown Wayzata
9/11 MEMORIAL DEDICATION EVENT
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Plaza park, downtown Wayzata
Info: In partnership with the Wayzata Conservancy, the city will be honoring the 20th anniversary of the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. A memorial monument will be placed in the new Panoway plaza park along the shores of Lake Minnetonka in downtown Wayzata. There will be a 10 a.m. public event, which will include special guests and an unveiling of the memorial. The space will offer community members a place to remember and reflect and will honor one of Minnesota’s native sons Gordy Aamoth Jr., and the lives of all victims of the Sept. 11 attacks. For more info, visit memorial.wayzataconservancy.org.
Sunday, September 12
JAMES J. HILL DAYS
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Lake Street, downtown Wayzata
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.