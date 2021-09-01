Thursday, September 2

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: 850 Lake St. N.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

Saturday, September 4

LIVE AT THE HILDE

When: Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: The 2021 Live at the Hilde concert features Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with special guests L.A. Buckner and BiG HOMiE. Purchase tickets online at bit.ly/LiveattheHilde21 or over the phone at 1-800-514-3849.

 

Tuesday, September 7

WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

Wednesday, September 8

PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET

When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Rd. 6, Plymouth

Info: plymouthmn.gov/farmersmarket

 

Thursday, September 9

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: 850 Lake St. N.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

WAYZATA PLUG IT IN EVENT

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: Participants will have the opportunity to see a variety of plug-in vehicles and talk with owners about their experiences driving, owning and charging electric vehicles in Minnesota. At 7 p.m., there will be two speakers. The first will be J. Drake Hamilton, science policy director at Fresh Energy with a discussion on renewable energy and electric vehicle policy. Next, Jukka Kukkonen, chief electric vehicle educator with Shift2Electric will discuss electric vehicle selection and charging basics. Two attendees will win vouchers to take a Tesla vehicle home for a night. This event is sponsored by Fresh Energy, Shift2Electric, and Wayzata’s Energy & Environment Committee.

 

Friday, September 10

JAMES J. HILL DAYS

When: 5-11 p.m.

Where: Lake Street, downtown Wayzata

Info: jamesjhilldays.wayzatachamber.com

 

9/11 PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT OPENING

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 Northshore Drive, Wayzata

Info: The Wayzata Conservancy, in partnership with the Minnetonka Center for the Arts, present a 9/11 photography exhibition featuring photography from Minnesotans Lisa Poseley, Chris Kern and Dan Murphy. The exhibit will be open to the public and will run through Oct. 23. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more info, visit minnetonkaarts.org.

 

Saturday, September 11

JAMES J. HILL DAYS

When: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Lake Street, downtown Wayzata

Info: jamesjhilldays.wayzatachamber.com

 

9/11 MEMORIAL DEDICATION EVENT

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Plaza park, downtown Wayzata

Info: In partnership with the Wayzata Conservancy, the city will be honoring the 20th anniversary of the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. A memorial monument will be placed in the new Panoway plaza park along the shores of Lake Minnetonka in downtown Wayzata. There will be a 10 a.m. public event, which will include special guests and an unveiling of the memorial. The space will offer community members a place to remember and reflect and will honor one of Minnesota’s native sons Gordy Aamoth Jr., and the lives of all victims of the Sept. 11 attacks. For more info, visit memorial.wayzataconservancy.org.

 

Sunday, September 12

JAMES J. HILL DAYS

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Lake Street, downtown Wayzata

Info: jamesjhilldays.wayzatachamber.com

