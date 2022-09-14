Thursday, September 15
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
LADIES NIGHT AT RESALE SELECT
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Resale Select at Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners, 1605 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth.
Info: Shop in-store for new and like-new designer styles at a fraction of their retail prices. New this fall, for the first time ever, the Ladies Night event will also feature a selection of men’s and children’s items. For more info, visit iocp.org/ladies-night.
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE FORUM
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: The League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area will give voters the chance to hear directly from the candidates involved in the local races that will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election. For links to the livestream and video recording, visit lwvwpa.org.
PLYMOUTH CPR TRAINING
When: 7- 8:15 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Friday, September 16
OPENING ART EXHIBITION - “HERE BEFORE,” WOODCUTS AND DRAWINGS BY MIKE MARKS
When: Opening reception will be 5-8 p.m.
Where: Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata
Info: A solo exhibition of drawings and woodcut prints by Minneapolis artist Mike Marks. These new works explore themes of memory and permanence within the landscape. The exhibition will be on display through Oct. 22. For more info, visit burnetart.com.
Saturday, September 17
PLYMOUTH ON PARADE
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Plymouth City Center, Plymouth Blvd
Sunday, September 18
WAYZATA FIRE DEPARTMENT PANCAKE BREAKFAST
When: 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Wayzata Fire Department, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: Stop by for pancakes, French toast and a raffle with the Wayzata Fire Department. At-will donations will be accepted.
Monday, September 19
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
MINNESOTA SENATE DISTRICT 42 AND HOUSE DISTRICTS 42A AND 42B CANDIDATE FORUM
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: The League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area will give voters the chance to hear directly from the candidates involved in the local races that will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election. For links to the livestream and video recording, visit lwvwpa.org.
Wednesday, September 21
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall Community Room, 600 Rice St. E.
PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET
When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Road 6
Thursday, September 22
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
MINNESOTA SENATE DISTRICT 45 AND HOUSE DISTRICT 45B CANDIDATE FORUM
When: 6:45 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St E, Wayzata
Info: The League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area will give voters the chance to hear directly from the candidates involved in the local races that will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election. For links to the livestream and video recording, visit lwvwpa.org.
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE FORUM
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St E, Wayzata
Info: The League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area will give voters the chance to hear directly from the candidates involved in the local races that will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election. For links to the livestream and video recording, visit lwvwpa.org.
PLYMOUTH FALL SHREDDING EVENT
When: 3:30- 6:30 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Maintenance Facility, 14900 23rd Ave. N.
Saturday, September 24
PLYMOUTH PUBLIC SAFETY 5K AND FUN RUN
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Northwest Greenway Pavilion, 5250 Peony Lane N
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.