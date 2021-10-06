Thursday, October 7
COFFEE WITH WAYZATA POLICE CHIEF MARC SCHULTZ
When: 8-10 a.m.
Where: Panoway Plaza on Lake Street, downtown Wayzata
Info: Marc Schultz, Wayzata’s new police chief, will hang out in the Panoway Plaza to answer questions and meet the community. All are welcome. Hot coffee and treats will be served.
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL FALL PLAY - “DOUBT”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Black Box Theater, Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
“PUBLIC SAFETY, A LEGISLATIVE AND LOCAL OUTLOOK” PRESENTATION
When: 7-8:30 p.m.
Where: Virtual, access meeting at bit.ly/3tZI8ZM
Info: Panelists Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering, Robbinsdale Councilmember Sheila Webb, and State Rep. Cedrick Frazier.
Friday, October 8
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL FALL PLAY - “DOUBT”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Black Box Theater, Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Saturday, October 9
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL FALL PLAY - “DOUBT”
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Where: Black Box Theater, Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Sunday, October 10
PLYMOUTH ROCKERS CONCERT
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Lane N, Plymouth
Info: Celebrating 30 years of entertaining with a free concert.
SUNDAY MUSIC IN THE PARK - WAILING LOONS
When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Great Lawn, 851 Lake Street N., Wayzata
Info: A concert series presented by Wayzata Parks and Trails. There will be performers on the Great Lawn every Sunday in front of the Hotel Landing through Oct. 10. For more info, visit wayzata.org/741/Sunday-Music-in-the-Park.
Tuesday, October 12
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL
When: 5 p.m. (special) 7 p.m. (regular)
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Agendas online at www.plymouthmn.gov
Wednesday, October 13
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
Thursday, October 14
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
CPR TRAINING
When: 7-8:15 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Training sessions are open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning how to help save lives. Participants learn hands-only CPR – chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths – and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator. The course is free, but registration is required. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.