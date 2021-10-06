Thursday, October 7

COFFEE WITH WAYZATA POLICE CHIEF MARC SCHULTZ

When: 8-10 a.m.

Where: Panoway Plaza on Lake Street, downtown Wayzata

Info: Marc Schultz, Wayzata’s new police chief, will hang out in the Panoway Plaza to answer questions and meet the community. All are welcome. Hot coffee and treats will be served.

 

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL FALL PLAY - “DOUBT”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Black Box Theater, Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com

 

“PUBLIC SAFETY, A LEGISLATIVE AND LOCAL OUTLOOK” PRESENTATION

When: 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Virtual, access meeting at bit.ly/3tZI8ZM

Info: Panelists Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering, Robbinsdale Councilmember Sheila Webb, and State Rep. Cedrick Frazier.

 

Friday, October 8

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL FALL PLAY - “DOUBT”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Black Box Theater, Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com

 

Saturday, October 9

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL FALL PLAY - “DOUBT”

When: 1 and 7 p.m.

Where: Black Box Theater, Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com

 

Sunday, October 10

PLYMOUTH ROCKERS CONCERT

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Lane N, Plymouth

Info: Celebrating 30 years of entertaining with a free concert.

 

SUNDAY MUSIC IN THE PARK - WAILING LOONS

When: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: The Great Lawn, 851 Lake Street N., Wayzata

Info: A concert series presented by Wayzata Parks and Trails. There will be performers on the Great Lawn every Sunday in front of the Hotel Landing through Oct. 10. For more info, visit wayzata.org/741/Sunday-Music-in-the-Park.

 

Tuesday, October 12

PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL

When: 5 p.m. (special) 7 p.m. (regular)

Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Agendas online at www.plymouthmn.gov

 

Wednesday, October 13

WAYZATA ROTARY 

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3873

 

Thursday, October 14

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

CPR TRAINING

When: 7-8:15 p.m.

Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Training sessions are open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning how to help save lives. Participants learn hands-only CPR – chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths – and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator. The course is free, but registration is required. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments