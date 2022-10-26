Thursday, October 27
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
Friday, October 28
OPENING - ARTS OF THE HOLIDAYS SHOW AND SALE
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 North Shore Drive, Wayzata
Info: A curated collection of unique art and fine craft items selected for character and value – ideal for holiday giving. Featuring approximatley 100 artists, the Arts of the Holidays Show and Sale features a varity of original gifts. The event supports local artists and arts education. Arts of the Holidays will be open through Dec. 23. For more info and art center hours, visit minnetonkaarts.org/arts-of-the-holidays-show-and-sale-2.
PLYMOUTH HALLOWEEN AT THE LAKE
When: 5-8 p.m.
Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Road 6
Info: www.plymouthmn.gov
Saturday, October 29
WAYZATA BOO BASH DASH
When: 9 a.m. to noon
Where: South of the Great Lawn at the Promenade, 851 Lake St. E., Wayzata
Info: The Boo Bash Dash invites costumed runners out for a morning of racing and fun. For more information and to register, visit BooBashDash.wayzatachamber.com
WAYZATA BOO BLAST CELEBRATION
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: All around Wayzata
Info: Celebrate Halloween by trick-or-treating at retail shops around Wayzata. Participating merchants will have a trick-or-treat sign in the windows of their store or restaurant.
Tuesday, November 1
PLYMOUTH PUMPKIN DROP OPENS
When: All day
Where: Plymouth Maintenance Facility, 14900 23rd Ave. N.
Info: The Pumpkin Drop provides residents an opportunity to turn old holiday decorations into food for farm animals, through November 14. www.plymouthmn.gov
Monday, November 7
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Tuesday, November 8
GENERAL ELECTION
When: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Info: Info: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E. for Wayzata residents.Polling locations may have changed this year for residents in Plymouth due to redistricting. For information about how to register and where to vote, visit plymouthmn.gov/election.
Wednesday, November 9
PLYMOUTH VETERANS DRIVE THROUGH BREAKFAST
When: 9:30-11 a.m.
Where: Veterans Memorial, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: plymouthmn.gov
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall Community Room, 600 Rice St. E.
LAKE MINNETONKA CONSERVATION DISTRICT MEETING
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: Agenda online at lmcd.org
