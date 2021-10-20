Thursday, October 21

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

Saturday, October 23

WAYZATA PULL IT DAY

When: 8:30-10 a.m.

Where: Wayzata’s city gardens

Info: Wayzata’s annual Pull It Day is back this year. This fall cleanup event invites volunteers help to prepare the city’s gardens for winter. For those who feel comfortable gardening in groups, sign up for this outdoor volunteer opportunity. Family/household groups are strongly encouraged. No gardening experience needed. To sign up, email volunteers@wayzata.org.

 

OPENING RECEPTION - “LINEAR FICTIONS” BY CLARENCE MORGAN 

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata

Info: “Linear Fictions” features a selection of drawings by Clarence Morgan created in 2020. The exhibition will be on display through Nov. 27. For more info, visit burnetart.com/events/clarence-morgan-linear-fictions.

 

DEO CANTAMUS CONCERT

When: 4 p.m.

Where:  Auditorium of Fourth Baptist Church at 900 Forestview Lane North, Plymouth

Info: Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. “Conversation with the Conductor” begins at 3:40 p.m., and the performance begins at 4 p.m. There is no cost for admission, but a freewill offering will be taken.

 

Tuesday, October 26

PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL

When: 5 p.m. (special) 7 p.m. (regular)

Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Agendas online at www.plymouthmn.gov

 

Wednesday, October 27

WAYZATA ROTARY 

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3873

 

Thursday, October 28

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WAYZATA COMMUNITY TREE MEETING

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom

Info: This will be a follow up meeting about the tree preservation ordinance. Join to discuss and help city leaders determine if and what potential changes are necessary to protect, preserve and enhance the natural environment of the community.

 

Friday, October 29

OPENING - ARTS OF THE HOLIDAYS SHOW AND SALE

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 North Shore Drive, Wayzata

Info: A curated collection of unique art and fine craft items selected for character and value – ideal for holiday giving. Featuring nearly 100 artists, the Arts of the Holidays Show and Sale has something for everyone. Find original gifts and support local artists and arts education. Arts of the Holidays will be open through Dec. 23. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more info, visit minnetonkaarts.org/2021-arts-of-the-holidays-show-and-sale.

 

HALLOWEEN AT THE LAKE

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Road 6, Plymouth

Info: Halloween at the Lake brings together the Plymouth Parks and Recreation, Police Department, and Fire Department, featuring first responder vehicles for children to view, as well as treats and family-friendly fun. Costumes are encouraged.

 

Saturday, October 30

BOO BASH DASH

When: 9 a.m. to noon

Where: South of the Great Lawn at the Promenade, 851 Lake St. E., Wayzata

Info: The Boo Bash Dash invites costumed runners out for a morning of racing and fun. Runners have their choice of four runs, which will all start on Lake Street: a 10K race beginning 9 a.m., a 5K race beginning 9:15 a.m., a competitive 1-mile run beginning 10:30 a.m. and a 1-mile family fun run beginning 10:40 a.m. Families are also invited to participate in the Pumpkin Derby, which will be 11 a.m. at the Pavilion near the Great Lawn. For more information and to register for the running events and derby, visit BooBashDash.WayzataChamber.com.

 

BOO BLAST CELEBRATION

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: All around Wayzata

Info: Following the Boo Bash Dash, celebrate Halloween by trick-or-treating at retail shops around Wayzata. Families can enjoy in-store activities, specials and goodies for the little ones. Dress the kids up and start and stop wherever you’d like. Participating merchants will have a trick-or-treat sign in the windows of their store or restaurant.

 

PLYMOUTH CONCERT BAND

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School, Plymouth. 

Info: Free. Face coverings are encouraged. 

