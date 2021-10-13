Thursday, October 14
2021 WAYZATA PERSON OF THE YEAR LUNCHEON
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W., Wayzata
Info: Steve Langsdale is the 2021 Wayzata Person of the Year. Each year an individual who is an active participant and supporter of Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce activities and who contributes to the economic, civic, commercial and educational interest in or around the Wayzata area is chosen as person of the year. To register for the luncheon, visit wayzatachamber.com/event/2021-person-of-the-year-luncheon.
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
CPR TRAINING
When: 7-8:15 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Training sessions are open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning how to help save lives. Participants learn hands-only CPR – chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths – and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator. The course is free, but registration is required. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.
Saturday, October 16
CPR TRAINING
When: 10-11:15 a.m.
Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Training sessions are open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning how to help save lives. Participants learn hands-only CPR – chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths – and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator. The course is free, but registration is required. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.
BUCKTHORN BUST
When: TBD
Where: East Medicine Lake Park, 1740 E. Medicine Lake Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Plymouth is seeking volunteers to help with upcoming Buckthorn Busts at two Plymouth parks – an annual series of coordinated efforts to remove the invasive plant from the city. To participate, email volunteer@plymouthmn.gov or call the city’s volunteer coordinator at 763-509-5230.
Monday, October 18
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Tuesday, October 19
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Wednesday, October 20
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Agenda online at www.plymouthmn.gov
Thursday, October 21
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
Saturday, October 23
WAYZATA PULL IT DAY
When: 8:30-10 a.m.
Where: Wayzata’s city gardens
Info: Wayzata’s annual Pull It Day is back this year. This fall cleanup event invites volunteers help to prepare the city’s gardens for winter. If you feel comfortable gardening in groups, sign up for this outdoor volunteer opportunity. Family/household groups are strongly encouraged. No gardening experience needed. To sign up, email volunteers@wayzata.org.
DEO CANTAMUS CONCERT
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Auditorium of Fourth Baptist Church at 900 Forestview Lane North, Plymouth
Info: Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. “Conversation with the Conductor” begins at 3:40 p.m., and the performance begins at 4 p.m. There is no cost for admission, but a freewill offering will be taken.
Saturday, October 30
PLYMOUTH CONCERT BAND
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School, Plymouth.
Info: Free. Face coverings are encouraged.
