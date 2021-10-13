Thursday, October 14

2021 WAYZATA PERSON OF THE YEAR LUNCHEON

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W., Wayzata

Info: Steve Langsdale is the 2021 Wayzata Person of the Year. Each year an individual who is an active participant and supporter of Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce activities and who contributes to the economic, civic, commercial and educational interest in or around the Wayzata area is chosen as person of the year. To register for the luncheon, visit wayzatachamber.com/event/2021-person-of-the-year-luncheon.

 

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

CPR TRAINING

When: 7-8:15 p.m.

Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Training sessions are open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning how to help save lives. Participants learn hands-only CPR – chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths – and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator. The course is free, but registration is required. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.

 

Saturday, October 16

CPR TRAINING

When: 10-11:15 a.m.

Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Training sessions are open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning how to help save lives. Participants learn hands-only CPR – chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths – and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator. The course is free, but registration is required. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.

 

BUCKTHORN BUST

When: TBD

Where: East Medicine Lake Park, 1740 E. Medicine Lake Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Plymouth is seeking volunteers to help with upcoming Buckthorn Busts at two Plymouth parks – an annual series of coordinated efforts to remove the invasive plant from the city. To participate, email volunteer@plymouthmn.gov or call the city’s volunteer coordinator at 763-509-5230.

 

Monday, October 18

WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

Tuesday, October 19

WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

Wednesday, October 20

WAYZATA ROTARY 

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3873

 

PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Agenda online at www.plymouthmn.gov

 

Thursday, October 21

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

Saturday, October 23

WAYZATA PULL IT DAY

When: 8:30-10 a.m.

Where: Wayzata’s city gardens

Info: Wayzata’s annual Pull It Day is back this year. This fall cleanup event invites volunteers help to prepare the city’s gardens for winter. If you feel comfortable gardening in groups, sign up for this outdoor volunteer opportunity. Family/household groups are strongly encouraged. No gardening experience needed. To sign up, email volunteers@wayzata.org.

 

DEO CANTAMUS CONCERT

When: 4 p.m.

Where:  Auditorium of Fourth Baptist Church at 900 Forestview Lane North, Plymouth

Info: Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. “Conversation with the Conductor” begins at 3:40 p.m., and the performance begins at 4 p.m. There is no cost for admission, but a freewill offering will be taken.

 

Saturday, October 30

PLYMOUTH CONCERT BAND

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School, Plymouth. 

Info: Free. Face coverings are encouraged. 

