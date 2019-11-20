Thursday, Nov. 21
INTERFAITH OUTREACH AND COMMUNITY PARTNERS’ COMMUNITY PRAYER BREAKFAST
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 W. Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
When: 7:15-9 a.m.
Info and to register: iocp.org/PrayerBreakfast
PARENTING WITH VISION: HELP! TECHNOLOGY IS TAKING OVER
Where: Wayzata Central Middle School, 305 Vicksburg Ln. N., Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info: wayzataschools.org
PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB
Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WARP SPEED PARENTING AND WORKING WITH TEENS IN THE DIGITAL AGE
Where: Plymouth Middle School Cafeteria, 10011 36th Avenue N., Plymouth
When: 6-8 p.m.
Info: For questions or to RSVP call 763-504-4981. Session is for adults only.
FAITH AND LECTURE SERIES
Where: St. Philip the Deacon, 17205 County Road 6, Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info: Free and open to the public; Colleen Carroll Campbell will present her talk, Faith & Perfection: Trading Our Dreams for God’s.
FALL ORCHESTRA FESTIVAL
Where: Armstrong High School, 10635 36th Avenue N., Plymouth
When: 7:30-9 p.m.
Info: rdale.org
ELEMENTARY FALL STRING FESTIVAL
Where: Armstrong High School, 10635 36th Avenue N., Plymouth
When: 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Info: rdale.org
Friday, Nov. 22
PERSONAL STORYTELLING
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E.
When: 1-2:30 p.m.
Info and to register: hclib.org/wayzata
Saturday, Nov. 23
PLYMOUTH ARTS FAIR
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: Around 30 local and regional artists display, demonstrate and sell their artwork. Plymouth Arts Fair features paintings, photography, sculptures, jewelry, pottery, clothing/accessories, household items and more.
LEARN CPR/AED TRAINING
When: 9-10 a.m.
Where: Fire Station III, 3300 Dunkirk Lane, Plymouth
Info: To register, visit heartsafeplymouthsat.eventbrite.com.
Sunday, Nov. 24
PLYMOUTH ARTS FAIR
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: Around 30 local and regional artists display, demonstrate and sell their artwork. Plymouth Arts Fair features paintings, photography, sculptures, jewelry, pottery, clothing/accessories, household items and more.
Monday, Nov. 25
ROBBINSDALE AREA SCHOOLS FINANCE ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING
Where: Robbinsdale Area Schools Education Service Center, 4148 Winnetka Avenue N., New Hope
When: 6:30-8 p.m.
Info: rdale.org
ALL-DISTRICT AND HONORS ORCHESTRA FALL CONCERT
Where: Robbinsdale Middle School Auditorium, 3730 Toledo Avenue N., Robbinsdale
When: 7:30-9 p.m.
Info: rdale.org
Tuesday, Nov. 26
WAYZATA IDOL PERFORMANCE
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 1, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
When: 7 p.m.
Info: wayzataschools.org
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL
Where: Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
When: 5:30 p.m. (special) 7 p.m. (regular)
Info: Agendas online at www.plymouthmn.gov
Wednesday, Nov. 27
THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY - NO SCHOOL FOR STUDENTS
WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: wayzatarotary.org
CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E.
When: 2-4 p.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata
Thursday, Nov. 28
THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY - PLYMOUTH AND WAYZATA CITY OFFICES CLOSED
NO SCHOOL FOR STUDENTS
Friday, Nov. 29
PLYMOUTH AND WAYZATA CITY OFFICES CLOSED
NO SCHOOL FOR STUDENTS
LIGHT UP THE LAKE CELEBRATION
Where: Wayzata Depot, 402 Lake St. E., Wayzata
When: 4:30-7 p.m.
