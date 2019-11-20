Thursday, Nov. 21

INTERFAITH OUTREACH AND COMMUNITY PARTNERS’ COMMUNITY PRAYER BREAKFAST

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 W. Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata

When: 7:15-9 a.m.

Info and to register: iocp.org/PrayerBreakfast

 

PARENTING WITH VISION: HELP! TECHNOLOGY IS TAKING OVER

Where: Wayzata Central Middle School, 305 Vicksburg Ln. N., Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzataschools.org

 

PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB

Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WARP SPEED PARENTING AND WORKING WITH TEENS IN THE DIGITAL AGE

Where: Plymouth Middle School Cafeteria, 10011 36th Avenue N., Plymouth

When: 6-8 p.m. 

Info: For questions or to RSVP call 763-504-4981. Session is for adults only. 

 

FAITH AND LECTURE SERIES

Where: St. Philip the Deacon, 17205 County Road 6, Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info: Free and open to the public; Colleen Carroll Campbell will present her talk, Faith & Perfection: Trading Our Dreams for God’s.

 

FALL ORCHESTRA FESTIVAL

Where: Armstrong High School, 10635 36th Avenue N., Plymouth

When: 7:30-9 p.m.

Info: rdale.org

 

ELEMENTARY FALL STRING FESTIVAL

Where: Armstrong High School, 10635 36th Avenue N., Plymouth

When: 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Info: rdale.org

 

Friday, Nov. 22

PERSONAL STORYTELLING

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E.

When: 1-2:30 p.m.

Info and to register: hclib.org/wayzata

 

Saturday, Nov. 23

PLYMOUTH ARTS FAIR

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth

Info: Around 30 local and regional artists display, demonstrate and sell their artwork. Plymouth Arts Fair features paintings, photography, sculptures, jewelry, pottery, clothing/accessories, household items and more. 

 

LEARN CPR/AED TRAINING

When: 9-10 a.m.

Where: Fire Station III, 3300 Dunkirk Lane, Plymouth

Info: To register, visit heartsafeplymouthsat.eventbrite.com.

 

Sunday, Nov. 24

PLYMOUTH ARTS FAIR

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth

Info: Around 30 local and regional artists display, demonstrate and sell their artwork. Plymouth Arts Fair features paintings, photography, sculptures, jewelry, pottery, clothing/accessories, household items and more. 

 

Monday, Nov. 25

ROBBINSDALE AREA SCHOOLS FINANCE ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING

Where: Robbinsdale Area Schools Education Service Center, 4148 Winnetka Avenue N., New Hope

When: 6:30-8 p.m. 

Info: rdale.org

 

ALL-DISTRICT AND HONORS ORCHESTRA FALL CONCERT

Where: Robbinsdale Middle School Auditorium, 3730 Toledo Avenue N., Robbinsdale

When: 7:30-9 p.m.

Info: rdale.org

 

Tuesday, Nov. 26

WAYZATA IDOL PERFORMANCE

Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 1, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzataschools.org

 

PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL

Where: Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

When: 5:30 p.m. (special) 7 p.m. (regular)

Info: Agendas online at www.plymouthmn.gov

 

Wednesday, Nov. 27

THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY - NO SCHOOL FOR STUDENTS

 

WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: wayzatarotary.org

 

CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E.

When: 2-4 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

 

Thursday, Nov. 28

THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY - PLYMOUTH AND WAYZATA CITY OFFICES CLOSED

NO SCHOOL FOR STUDENTS

 

Friday, Nov. 29

PLYMOUTH AND WAYZATA CITY OFFICES CLOSED

NO SCHOOL FOR STUDENTS

 

LIGHT UP THE LAKE CELEBRATION

Where: Wayzata Depot, 402 Lake St. E., Wayzata

When: 4:30-7 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org/495/Light-Up-the-Lake

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

