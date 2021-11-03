Thursday, November 4

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

Saturday, November 6

BREAKFAST FELLOWSHIP WITH WAYZATA MASONIC LODGE #205

When: 8-9 a.m.

Where: Wayzata American Legion, 949 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata

Info: wayzata205.org

 

Monday, November 8

WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: wayzataschools.org/district/school-board

 

Tuesday, November 9

PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL

When: 5 p.m. (special) 7 p.m. (regular)

Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: www.plymouthmn.gov

 

Wednesday, November 10

VETERAN’S DAY MASS AT HOLY NAME

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School and Church, 155 County Rd. 24, Wayzata

Info: All past and present service members are invited to join the Veteran’s Day Mass with students, teachers, parents and staff of Holy Name of Jesus School and Church. All service members are invited to dress in uniform and line up in the church’s gathering space at 8:45 a.m. for a procession.

 

WAYZATA ROTARY 

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3873

 

Thursday, November 11

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

Friday, November 12

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE - “MY FAIR LADY”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com/box-office.html

 

Saturday, November 13

BREAKFAST FELLOWSHIP WITH WAYZATA MASONIC LODGE #205

When: 8-9 a.m.

Where: Wayzata American Legion, 949 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata

Info: wayzata205.org

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE - “MY FAIR LADY”

When: 1 and 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com/box-office.html

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments