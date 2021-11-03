Thursday, November 4
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
Saturday, November 6
BREAKFAST FELLOWSHIP WITH WAYZATA MASONIC LODGE #205
When: 8-9 a.m.
Where: Wayzata American Legion, 949 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata205.org
Monday, November 8
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Tuesday, November 9
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL
When: 5 p.m. (special) 7 p.m. (regular)
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: www.plymouthmn.gov
Wednesday, November 10
VETERAN’S DAY MASS AT HOLY NAME
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School and Church, 155 County Rd. 24, Wayzata
Info: All past and present service members are invited to join the Veteran’s Day Mass with students, teachers, parents and staff of Holy Name of Jesus School and Church. All service members are invited to dress in uniform and line up in the church’s gathering space at 8:45 a.m. for a procession.
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
Thursday, November 11
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
Friday, November 12
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE - “MY FAIR LADY”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com/box-office.html
Saturday, November 13
BREAKFAST FELLOWSHIP WITH WAYZATA MASONIC LODGE #205
When: 8-9 a.m.
Where: Wayzata American Legion, 949 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata205.org
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE - “MY FAIR LADY”
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com/box-office.html
