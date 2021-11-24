Friday, November 26
LIGHT UP THE LAKE FESTIVAL
When: 4:30-7 p.m.
Where: Depot Park and the new Panoway plaza park, downtown Wayzata.
Info: Join for reindeer, Santa, hot cocoa, treats, holiday music, wagon rides, a candy cane hunt and more on Lake Street. Bring a toy to the Depot to donate to the annual Wayzata Police Department Toys for Tots drive. There will be a tree and town lighting ceremony with the mayor and a parade of lights down Lake Street hosted by the Wayzata Fire Department. For more info, visit wayzata.org/680/Light-Up-The-Lake-Festival.
Saturday, November 27
BREAKFAST FELLOWSHIP WITH WAYZATA MASONIC LODGE #205
When: 8-9 a.m.
Where: Wayzata American Legion, 949 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata205.org
Wednesday, December 1
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Thursday, December 2
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL ORCHESTRA CONCERT
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School, auditorium two, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Info: wayzataschools.org
Saturday, December 4
BREAKFAST FELLOWSHIP WITH WAYZATA MASONIC LODGE #205
When: 8-9 a.m.
Where: Wayzata American Legion, 949 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata205.org
HOLIDAY AT THE HILDE
When: 4-7 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Get in the holiday spirit with a winter walk through the Hilde. Visit (socially distant) with Santa. Embrace history with a trip to Old Fashioned Christmas corner. Take in a light display, music, and family activities.
Sunday, December 5
PLYMOUTH ROCKERS CONCERT
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School auditorium, 4955 Peony Lane N, Plymouth
Info: Free, family event will feature a variety of holiday music. A free-will offering will be taken.
FA LA LA FAMILY FUN FESTIVAL
When: 3-5 p.m.
Where: Messiah Church,17805 County Rd. 6, Plymouth
Info: Ring in the Christmas season together at Messiah Church’s Fa La La Family Fun Festival. Families are invited to experience the excitement of the season – all for free at this community event. Decorate a gingerbread house, craft a snowman ornament, make an Advent centerpiece, visit the hot cocoa bar and come dressed for a festive family photo. Activities will be spread throughout the building to allow for social distancing. Face masks are required indoors at the church. For more information, visit MessiahChurch.org.
