Thursday, November 18
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE - “MY FAIR LADY”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com/box-office.html
Friday, November 19
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE - “MY FAIR LADY”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Info, tickets: whstheatre.com/box-office.html
Saturday, November 20
BREAKFAST FELLOWSHIP WITH WAYZATA MASONIC LODGE #205
When: 8-9 a.m.
Where: Wayzata American Legion, 949 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata205.org
50TH ANNUAL BOUTIQUE AND PIE SALE
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Church of St. George, 133 North Brown Rd., Long Lake
Info: Enjoy merchandise vendors, homemade apple, pecan and fruit pies (both frozen and ready to eat), and a variety of homemade Christmas cookies. Theme baskets and a variety of Christmas ornaments will be available for purchase. Lunch will be available. For more information, visit stgeorgelonglake.org.
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE - “MY FAIR LADY”
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Info, tickets: whstheatre.com/box-office.html
Monday, November 22
WAYZATA CHARTER COMMISSION MEETING
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION
When: 4 p.m.
Where: District Administration Building, 210 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth. For a livestream of the meeting, visit youtube.com/wayzatapublicschools/live.
Tuesday, November 23
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL
When: 5 p.m. (special) 7 p.m. (regular)
Where: City hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Thursday, November 25
THANKSGIVING - CITY OFFICES CLOSED
Friday, November 26
HOLIDAY OBSERVED - CITY OFFICES CLOSED
LIGHT UP THE LAKE FESTIVAL
When: 4:30-7 p.m.
Where: Depot Park and the new Panoway plaza park, downtown Wayzata
Info: Join for reindeer, Santa, hot cocoa, treats, holiday music, wagon rides on Lake Street, a candy cane hunt and more. Bring a toy to the Depot to donate to the annual Wayzata Police Department Toys for Tots Drive. There will be a tree and town lighting ceremony with the mayor and a parade of lights down Lake Street hosted by the Wayzata Fire Department. For more info, visit wayzata.org/680/Light-Up-The-Lake-Festival.
