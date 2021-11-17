Thursday, November 18

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE - “MY FAIR LADY”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com/box-office.html

 

Friday, November 19

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE - “MY FAIR LADY”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info, tickets: whstheatre.com/box-office.html

 

Saturday, November 20

BREAKFAST FELLOWSHIP WITH WAYZATA MASONIC LODGE #205

When: 8-9 a.m.

Where: Wayzata American Legion, 949 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata

Info: wayzata205.org

 

50TH ANNUAL BOUTIQUE AND PIE SALE

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Church of St. George, 133 North Brown Rd., Long Lake

Info: Enjoy merchandise vendors, homemade apple, pecan and fruit pies (both frozen and ready to eat), and a variety of homemade Christmas cookies. Theme baskets and a variety of Christmas ornaments will be available for purchase. Lunch will be available. For more information, visit stgeorgelonglake.org.

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE - “MY FAIR LADY”

When: 1 and 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info, tickets: whstheatre.com/box-office.html

 

Monday, November 22

WAYZATA CHARTER COMMISSION MEETING

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION

When: 4 p.m.

Where: District Administration Building, 210 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth. For a livestream of the meeting, visit youtube.com/wayzatapublicschools/live

Info: wayzataschools.org/district/school-board

 

Tuesday, November 23

PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL

When: 5 p.m. (special) 7 p.m. (regular)

Where: City hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: https://www.plymouthmn.gov

 

Thursday, November 25

THANKSGIVING - CITY OFFICES CLOSED

 

Friday, November 26

HOLIDAY OBSERVED - CITY OFFICES CLOSED

 

LIGHT UP THE LAKE FESTIVAL

When: 4:30-7 p.m.

Where: Depot Park and the new Panoway plaza park, downtown Wayzata

Info: Join for reindeer, Santa, hot cocoa, treats, holiday music, wagon rides on Lake Street, a candy cane hunt and more. Bring a toy to the Depot to donate to the annual Wayzata Police Department Toys for Tots Drive. There will be a tree and town lighting ceremony with the mayor and a parade of lights down Lake Street hosted by the Wayzata Fire Department. For more info, visit wayzata.org/680/Light-Up-The-Lake-Festival.

