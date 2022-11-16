Thursday, November 17
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
BLUE WATER PRESENTS ‘MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
WAYZATA HISTORICAL SOCIETY PRESENTS ‘THE HISTORY OF THE WAYZATA MUNI’
When: 7:30-8:15 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall Community Room, 600 Rice St. E.
Info: This program will explore the history of the Wayzata Muni through the years and the fascinating story of how it originally came to be. For more info, visit wayzatahistoricalsociety.org.
Friday, November 18
BLUE WATER PRESENTS ‘MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 1, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com
Saturday, November 19
HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE AND PIE SALE
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Church of St. George, 133 North Brown Rd., Long Lake
Info: An assortment of merchandise vendors, homemade pies and a variety of homemade Christmas cookies available for purchase. The General Store is back with theme baskets available to purchase, special baked goods, unique shopping items and a Christmas ornament tree. Lunch will be available while you shop or to-go. Raffle ($1 ticket). Proceeds from the event will help support charities, both locally and abroad. For more information, call the parish office at 952-473-1247.
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME’
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 1, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com
BLUE WATER PRESENTS ‘MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Sunday, November 20
BLUE WATER PRESENTS ‘MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT’
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
WAYZATA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA PRESENTS ‘ROCOCO VARIATIONS’
When: 3 p.m. (pre-concert talk and demonstration at 2 p.m. with Dennis Friesen-Carper)
Where: Wayzata Central Middle School, 305 Vicksburg Ln. N., Plymouth
Info: Free, no ticket required. Donations gratefully accepted. Join us for a reception following the concert to meet the musicians. For more info, visit thewso.org.
Monday, November 21
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
PLYMOUTH: SANTA’S MAILBOX BEGINS
When: Ongoing, through Dec. 2
Info: Plymouth City Hall (3400 Plymouth Blvd.), the Plymouth Ice Center (3650 Plymouth Blvd.) or the Plymouth Community Center (14800 34th Ave. N.).
Santa’s helpers will send a response. Letters must include a self-addressed, stamped envelope.
Thursday, November 24
CITY OFFICES CLOSED - THANKSGIVING DAY
Friday, November 25
LIGHT UP THE LAKE
When: 4:30-7 p.m. (parade of lights at 5:15 p.m. and tree lighting at 6 p.m.)
Where: Lake Street, Downtown Wayzata
Info: Gather for holiday refreshments, horse drawn wagon rides, reindeer, holiday music, a tree lighting ceremony and the spectacular parade of lights with local fire departments. For more info, visit wayzata.org/lightupthelake.
Sunday, November 27
PLYMOUTH YARD WASTE SITE CLOSES
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Yard Waste Site, 14900 23rd Ave. N.
Info: www.plymouthmn.gov
