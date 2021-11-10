Thursday, November 11
VETERANS DAY - CITY OFFICES CLOSED
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
Friday, November 12
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE - “MY FAIR LADY”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Saturday, November 13
BREAKFAST FELLOWSHIP WITH WAYZATA MASONIC LODGE #205
When: 8-9 a.m.
Where: Wayzata American Legion, 949 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata205.org
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE - “MY FAIR LADY”
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
SLEEP OUT COMMUNITY KICK OFF
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners, 1605 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth
Monday, November 15
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom.
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Tuesday, November 16
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom.
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Wednesday, November 17
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Planning Commission packets are typically available the Friday prior to the meeting at www.plymouthmn.gov.
Thursday, November 18
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE - “MY FAIR LADY”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Friday, November 19
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE - “MY FAIR LADY”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Saturday, November 20
BREAKFAST FELLOWSHIP WITH WAYZATA MASONIC LODGE #205
When: 8-9 a.m.
Where: Wayzata American Legion, 949 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata205.org
50TH ANNUAL BOUTIQUE AND PIE SALE
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Church of St. George, 133 North Brown Rd., Long Lake
Info: Enjoy merchandise vendors, homemade apple, pecan and fruit pies (both frozen and ready to eat), and a variety of homemade Christmas cookies. Theme baskets and a variety of Christmas ornaments will be available for purchase. Lunch will be available. For more information, visit stgeorgelonglake.org.
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE - “MY FAIR LADY”
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
