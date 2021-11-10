Thursday, November 11

VETERANS DAY - CITY OFFICES CLOSED

 

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

Friday, November 12

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE - “MY FAIR LADY”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com/box-office.html

 

Saturday, November 13

BREAKFAST FELLOWSHIP WITH WAYZATA MASONIC LODGE #205

When: 8-9 a.m.

Where: Wayzata American Legion, 949 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata

Info: wayzata205.org

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE - “MY FAIR LADY”

When: 1 and 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com/box-office.html

 

SLEEP OUT COMMUNITY KICK OFF

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners, 1605 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth

Info: iocp.org/donations/thesleepout

 

Monday, November 15

WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom.

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

Tuesday, November 16

WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata and online via Zoom.

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

Wednesday, November 17

WAYZATA ROTARY 

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3873

 

PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Planning Commission packets are typically available the Friday prior to the meeting at www.plymouthmn.gov.

 

Thursday, November 18

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE - “MY FAIR LADY”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com/box-office.html

 

Friday, November 19

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE - “MY FAIR LADY”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com/box-office.html

 

Saturday, November 20

BREAKFAST FELLOWSHIP WITH WAYZATA MASONIC LODGE #205

When: 8-9 a.m.

Where: Wayzata American Legion, 949 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata

Info: wayzata205.org

 

50TH ANNUAL BOUTIQUE AND PIE SALE

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Church of St. George, 133 North Brown Rd., Long Lake

Info: Enjoy merchandise vendors, homemade apple, pecan and fruit pies (both frozen and ready to eat), and a variety of homemade Christmas cookies. Theme baskets and a variety of Christmas ornaments will be available for purchase. Lunch will be available. For more information, visit stgeorgelonglake.org.

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE - “MY FAIR LADY”

When: 1 and 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com/box-office.html

