Thursday, Nov. 28

THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY - CITY OFFICES CLOSED

NO SCHOOL

 

Friday, Nov. 29

CITY OFFICES CLOSED

NO SCHOOL

 

LIGHT UP THE LAKE CELEBRATION

Where: Wayzata Depot, 402 Lake St. E., Wayzata

When: 4:30-7 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org/495/Light-Up-the-Lake

 

Monday, Dec. 2

WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

 

HOLIDAY DANCE

Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.

When: 1-3:30 p.m.

Info: For adults 55 and older. Musician is Bill Koncar and his band. Treats will be served. Cost per adult is $10 if pre-registered before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, or $13 at the door. For more information or to register, call 763-509-5280.

 

ROBBINSDALE AREA SCHOOL BOARD TRUTH IN TAXATION PUBLIC HEARING

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Education Service Center, 4148 Winnetka Ave. N., New Hope

 

ROBBINSDALE AREA SCHOOL BOARD BUSINESS MEETING AND WORK SESSION

Where: Education Service Center, 4148 Winnetka Ave. N., New Hope

When: 7 p.m.

Info: rdale.org

 

Tuesday, Dec. 3

WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

 

PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL MEETING

Where: Medicine Lake Room, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

When: 5:30 p.m. (board and commission interviews)

Info: plymouthmn.gov

 

Wednesday, Dec. 4

WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: wayzatarotary.org

 

CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E.

When: 2-4 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

 

Thursday, Dec. 5

BOOK CLUB – “VIRGIL WANDER” BY LEIF ENGER

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E.

When: 1-2:30 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

 

PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB

Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL ORCHESTRA CONCERT

Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth

When: 7:30 p.m.

Info: wayzataschools.org

 

ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL AND PLYMOUTH MIDDLE SCHOOL ORCHESTRA CONCERT

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: Armstrong High School,10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth

Info: rdale.org

 

Friday, Dec. 6

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “NEWSIES”

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 7 p.m.

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Saturday, Dec. 7

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “NEWSIES”

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 7 p.m.

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

OLD FASHIONED CHRISTMAS 

Where: Plymouth Creek Park, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth

When: 2-5 p.m.

Info: Sponsored by the City of Plymouth and Plymouth Historical Society.

 

Sunday, Dec. 8

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “NEWSIES”

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 2 p.m.

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

PLYMOUTH ROCKERS HOLIDAY CONCERT

Where: Wayzata High School auditorium, 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth

When: 3 p.m.

Info: Free will offering. Music by the Plymouth senior chorus.

