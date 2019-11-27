Thursday, Nov. 28
THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY - CITY OFFICES CLOSED
NO SCHOOL
Friday, Nov. 29
CITY OFFICES CLOSED
NO SCHOOL
LIGHT UP THE LAKE CELEBRATION
Where: Wayzata Depot, 402 Lake St. E., Wayzata
When: 4:30-7 p.m.
Info: wayzata.org/495/Light-Up-the-Lake
Monday, Dec. 2
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Info: wayzata.org
HOLIDAY DANCE
Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
When: 1-3:30 p.m.
Info: For adults 55 and older. Musician is Bill Koncar and his band. Treats will be served. Cost per adult is $10 if pre-registered before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, or $13 at the door. For more information or to register, call 763-509-5280.
ROBBINSDALE AREA SCHOOL BOARD TRUTH IN TAXATION PUBLIC HEARING
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Education Service Center, 4148 Winnetka Ave. N., New Hope
ROBBINSDALE AREA SCHOOL BOARD BUSINESS MEETING AND WORK SESSION
Where: Education Service Center, 4148 Winnetka Ave. N., New Hope
When: 7 p.m.
Info: rdale.org
Tuesday, Dec. 3
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
When: 7 p.m.
Info: wayzata.org
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL MEETING
Where: Medicine Lake Room, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
When: 5:30 p.m. (board and commission interviews)
Info: plymouthmn.gov
Wednesday, Dec. 4
WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: wayzatarotary.org
CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E.
When: 2-4 p.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata
Thursday, Dec. 5
BOOK CLUB – “VIRGIL WANDER” BY LEIF ENGER
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E.
When: 1-2:30 p.m.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata
PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB
Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL ORCHESTRA CONCERT
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth
When: 7:30 p.m.
Info: wayzataschools.org
ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL AND PLYMOUTH MIDDLE SCHOOL ORCHESTRA CONCERT
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Armstrong High School,10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: rdale.org
Friday, Dec. 6
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “NEWSIES”
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
Saturday, Dec. 7
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “NEWSIES”
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
OLD FASHIONED CHRISTMAS
Where: Plymouth Creek Park, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
When: 2-5 p.m.
Info: Sponsored by the City of Plymouth and Plymouth Historical Society.
Sunday, Dec. 8
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “NEWSIES”
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 2 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
PLYMOUTH ROCKERS HOLIDAY CONCERT
Where: Wayzata High School auditorium, 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth
When: 3 p.m.
Info: Free will offering. Music by the Plymouth senior chorus.
