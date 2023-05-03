Thursday, May 4
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘MARY POPPINS JR.’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
WAYZATA LIBRARY PRESENTS FAMILY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Where: Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: For children of all ages and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write and play together. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement. For more info, visit hclib.org/about/locations/wayzata or call 612-543-KNOW (5669).
WAYZATA LIBRARY BOOK CLUB - ‘BEING MORTAL’ BY ATUL GAWANDE
When: 1:30-3 p.m.
Where: Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: Join a discussion of various titles. Lending copies may be picked up at the previous book club meeting or following the meeting at the service desk. eBooks or downloadable audiobooks available through hclib.org. For more info, visit hclib.org/about/locations/wayzata or call 612-543-KNOW (5669).
Friday, May 5
PLYMOUTH SUPERHERO SPECTACULAR
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: A one-on-one event for children ages 3-8 and an adult sidekick, the event encourages attendees to dress up as a superhero and enjoy an evening of dancing, snacks, costumes and other activities. Plymouthmn.com.
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘HAMLET’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘MARY POPPINS JR.’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Saturday, May 6
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE PRESENTS ‘HAMLET’
When: Showings at 1 and 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘MARY POPPINS JR.’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
FRIENDS OF THE PLYMOUTH LIBRARY DONATION DRIVE
When: 10:30 a.m.-noon
Where: Hennepin County Library of Plymouth, 15700 36th Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: The Friends of the Plymouth Library are accepting donations of gently used books (adult or children’s), CDs, DVDs, or jigsaw puzzles for their next book sale. No textbooks, encyclopedias, or magazines, please.
PLYMOUTH WOMEN OF SONG SPRING CONCERT - ‘WITH A VOICE OF SINGING’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Peace Lutheran Church, 3695 County Road 101, Plymouth
Info: womenofsongchoir.com
Sunday, May 7
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘MARY POPPINS JR.’
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
WAYZATA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA PRESENTS ‘IMPRESSIONS OF AMERICA’ WITH GUEST CONDUCTOR HANNAH SCHENDEL
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Central Middle School, 305 Vicksburg Lane N., Plymouth
Info: Free, no ticket required. Donations gratefully accepted. Please join us for a reception following the concert to meet the musicians. For details on this performance visit thewso.org.
PLYMOUTH CONCERT BAND FINALE CONCERT
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Lane N., Plymouth (or livestream on YouTube)
Info: Free and open to the public. RSVP at the Plymouth Concert Band Facebook page.
Monday, May 8
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Tuesday, May 9
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Plymouth City Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Boulevard, Plymouth
Info: plymouthmn.com
Wednesday, May 10
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall Community Room, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
WAYZATA LIBRARY PRESENTS ‘CRAFTERNOON’
When: 2-4 p.m.
Where: Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: Knitting, quilting, cross stitching or other preferred crafts. For more info, visit hclib.org/about/locations/wayzata or call 612-543-KNOW (5669).
Thursday, May 11
PLYMOUTH ROTARY - ‘THE LEAGUEAIRES’
When: Noon-1 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: The Leagueaires present a musical program to entertain and honor the special females in our lives. This is a nontraditional meeting – Please invite those special ladies in your life to attend. Rotaryplymouth.org
PLYMOUTH FREE CPR TRAINING
When: 7-8:15 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Boulevard, Plymouth.
Info: Hosted by Heart Safe Plymouth. Plymouthmn.com.
FAMILY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Where: Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: For children of all ages and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write and play together. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement. For more info, visit hclib.org/about/locations/wayzata or call 612-543-KNOW (5669).
Friday, May 12
VIRTUAL BOOK DISCUSSION - ‘HOW TO RAISE AN ANTIRACIST’
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Online via Zoom
Info: The League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area book club will host a virtual discussion of “How to Raise an Antiracist”by Ibram X. Kendi. The Zoom link information and discussion questions will be sent prior to the meeting. The call is open to anyone who has an interest. League membership is not required. If interested in attending, send an email to lwvwpa@lwvmn.org.
PLYMOUTH TREE/SHRUB SALE PICK UP
When: All day
Where: Plymouth Maintenance Facility, 14900 23rd Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: Tree and Shrub Sale orders must be picked up May 12-13 at the Plymouth Maintenance Facility. Plymouthmn.com.
PLYMOUTH DATE NIGHT AT THE HILDE
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Boulevard, Plymouth
Info: An opportunity for adults to enjoy an evening out, the event includes food trucks, drinks, lawn games and a live performance featuring dueling pianos.
Saturday, May 13
PLYMOUTH TREE/SHRUB SALE PICK UP
When: All day
Where: Plymouth Maintenance Facility, 14900 23rd Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: Tree and Shrub Sale orders must be picked up May 12-13 at the Plymouth Maintenance Facility. Plymouthmn.com.
