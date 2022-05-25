Thursday, May 26

PLYMOUTH ROTARY

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

HOME ALONE WORKSHOP

When: 6:30-7:45 p.m.

Where: Second floor of the Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

Info: Designed for ages 9-11, this workshops teach children how to respond to an emergency if they’re home alone. Public safety staff work interactively with participants to discuss a variety of scenarios and issues, including dialing 911, fire prevention in the home, personal safety, severe weather awareness, scalds and burns, home fire escape plans, internet safety and cyber bullying. Cost is $5 for each child. Class size is limited to 30 participants and early registration is encouraged. To register, visit bit.ly/3yEwTud or call the Parks and Recreation Department at 763-509-5200.

 

HEART SAFE PLYMOUTH CPR/AED TRAINING

When: 7-8:15 p.m.

Where: Second floor of the Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

Info: Class sizes are limited to 25 participants. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Plymouth. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.

 

Friday, May 27

PLYMOUTH MEMORIAL DAY EVENT

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: The public is invited to attend this annual event, which honors Plymouth’s veterans. Community members may participate virtually or in person at the Veterans Memorial. The event includes a few words from the mayor, the pledge of allegiance, an invocation, a musical performance and poetic reading, words to remember the families and honor the fallen, a benediction and a moment of silence. The event is possible through a partnership with Plymouth Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, Heinzen-Ditter VFW Post 5903 Hamel, City of Plymouth, Plymouth Lions Club and CCX Media.

 

Monday, May 30

MEMORIAL DAY - CITY OFFICES CLOSED

 

Tuesday, May 31

HOME ALONE WORKSHOP

When: 6:30-7:45 p.m.

Where: Second floor of the Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

Wednesday, June 1

WAYZATA ROTARY 

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3873

 

PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Plymouth City Hall Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

Info: Agenda online at plymouthmn.gov

 

Thursday, June 2

PLYMOUTH ROTARY

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

Friday, June 3

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2022 COMMENCEMENT

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: 3M Arena at Mariucci, 1901 4th St. SE, Minneapolis

Info: wayzataschools.org/whs

 

PLYMOUTH SUMMER BEACH SERIES - BEACHES AND BONFIRES

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: East Medicine Lake Park, 1740 E. Medicine Lake Blvd., Plymouth

Info: The first event of the 2022 Summer Beach Series. Check plymouthmn.gov for more event information.

