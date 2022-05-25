Thursday, May 26
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
HOME ALONE WORKSHOP
When: 6:30-7:45 p.m.
Where: Second floor of the Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: Designed for ages 9-11, this workshops teach children how to respond to an emergency if they’re home alone. Public safety staff work interactively with participants to discuss a variety of scenarios and issues, including dialing 911, fire prevention in the home, personal safety, severe weather awareness, scalds and burns, home fire escape plans, internet safety and cyber bullying. Cost is $5 for each child. Class size is limited to 30 participants and early registration is encouraged. To register, visit bit.ly/3yEwTud or call the Parks and Recreation Department at 763-509-5200.
HEART SAFE PLYMOUTH CPR/AED TRAINING
When: 7-8:15 p.m.
Where: Second floor of the Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: Class sizes are limited to 25 participants. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Plymouth. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.
Friday, May 27
PLYMOUTH MEMORIAL DAY EVENT
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Veterans Memorial, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: The public is invited to attend this annual event, which honors Plymouth’s veterans. Community members may participate virtually or in person at the Veterans Memorial. The event includes a few words from the mayor, the pledge of allegiance, an invocation, a musical performance and poetic reading, words to remember the families and honor the fallen, a benediction and a moment of silence. The event is possible through a partnership with Plymouth Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, Heinzen-Ditter VFW Post 5903 Hamel, City of Plymouth, Plymouth Lions Club and CCX Media.
Monday, May 30
MEMORIAL DAY - CITY OFFICES CLOSED
Tuesday, May 31
HOME ALONE WORKSHOP
When: 6:30-7:45 p.m.
Where: Second floor of the Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: Designed for ages 9-11, this workshops teach children how to respond to an emergency if they’re home alone. Public safety staff work interactively with participants to discuss a variety of scenarios and issues, including dialing 911, fire prevention in the home, personal safety, severe weather awareness, scalds and burns, home fire escape plans, internet safety and cyber bullying. Cost is $5 for each child. Class size is limited to 30 participants and early registration is encouraged. To register, visit bit.ly/3yEwTud or call the Parks and Recreation Department at 763-509-5200.
Wednesday, June 1
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Plymouth City Hall Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: Agenda online at plymouthmn.gov
Thursday, June 2
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
Friday, June 3
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2022 COMMENCEMENT
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: 3M Arena at Mariucci, 1901 4th St. SE, Minneapolis
Info: wayzataschools.org/whs
PLYMOUTH SUMMER BEACH SERIES - BEACHES AND BONFIRES
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: East Medicine Lake Park, 1740 E. Medicine Lake Blvd., Plymouth
Info: The first event of the 2022 Summer Beach Series. Check plymouthmn.gov for more event information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.