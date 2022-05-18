Thursday, May 19

PLYMOUTH ROTARY

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

HEART SAFE PLYMOUTH CPR/AED TRAINING

When: 7-8:15 p.m.

Where: Second floor of the Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

Info: Class sizes are limited to 25 participants. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Plymouth. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.

 

Saturday, May 21

BARK IN THE PARK

When: 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: This free event features dog products and pet supply vendors, giveaways, a “pup-arazzi” photo booth, dog caricatures, pup pools for four-legged friends to cool off, small dog races, a bone hunt for children and a pup art station.

 

VOLUNTEER PLANTING EVENT AT FAZENDIN PARK

When: 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Fazendin Park, 17040 24th Ave. N., Plymouth

Info: Volunteers are needed to help create a new garden and urban orchard to help bees and other pollinators, birds and small mammals. Must be age 14 or older, or accompanied by an adult. View more information about the project at plymouthmn.gov/parkrenovations. To get involved, email volunteer@plymouthmn.gov, call 763-509-5230 or visit plymouthmn.gov/volunteer.

 

HEART SAFE PLYMOUTH CPR/AED TRAINING

When: 10-11:15 a.m.

Where: Medicine Lake Room at Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

Info: Class sizes are limited to 40 participants. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Plymouth. To register, visit heartsafeplymouthsaturday.eventbrite.com.

 

OPENING - R. J. KERN’S “THE UNCHOSEN ONES”

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (artist present 4-7p.m.)

Where: Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata

Info: “The Unchosen Ones” features a selection of photographs by R. J. Kern from the series of the same name, presented in archival pigment prints, tintypes and toned silver gelatin prints. On view through July 2. For more info, visit burnetart.com.

 

Monday, May 23

WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION

When: 4 p.m.

Where: District Administration Building, 210 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth. For a livestream of the meeting, visit youtube.com/wayzatapublicschools/live. 

Info: wayzataschools.org/district/school-board

 

Tuesday, May 24

PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Medicine Lake Room, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Joint meeting with Housing and Redevelopment Authority. Agenda online at plymouthmn.gov.

 

PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Plymouth City Hall Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

Info: Agenda online at plymouthmn.gov

 

Wednesday, May 25

WAYZATA ROTARY 

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3873

 

Thursday, May 26

PLYMOUTH ROTARY

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

HEART SAFE PLYMOUTH CPR/AED TRAINING

When: 7-8:15 p.m.

Where: Second floor of the Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

Info: Class sizes are limited to 25 participants. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Plymouth. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.

 

Friday, May 27

PLYMOUTH MEMORIAL DAY EVENT

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: The public is invited to attend this annual event, which honors Plymouth’s veterans. Community members may participate virtually or in person at the Veterans Memorial. The event includes a few words from the mayor, the pledge of allegiance, an invocation, a musical performance and poetic reading, words to remember the families and honor the fallen, a benediction and a moment of silence. The event is possible through a partnership with Plymouth Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, Heinzen-Ditter VFW Post 5903 Hamel, City of Plymouth, Plymouth Lions Club and CCX Media.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments