Thursday, May 12

PLYMOUTH ROTARY

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS BOOK CLUB DISCUSSION

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: Online via Zoom

Info: The League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area book club will host a virtual Zoom discussion of “Raising Ollie” by Tom Rademacher. The Zoom link information and discussion questions will be sent prior to the meeting. The online meeting is open to anyone who has an interest. League membership is not required. If interested in attending or if you have questions, send an email to lwvwpa@lwvmn.org.

 

WAYZATA HISTORICAL SOCIETY PRESENTS THE HISTORY OF LOOKOUT POINT AND HIGHCROFT

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: The program, entitled The History of Lookout Point and Highcroft, will explore the early history of Lookout Point, a peninsula on Lake Minnetonka often associated with the Ferndale neighborhood. The program will also include the history of Frank Peavey’s Highcroft Estate and the Highcroft Country Day School, which is currently part of the Blake School.

 

Friday, May 13

DATE NIGHT AT THE HILDE PRESENTS A NIGHT OF COMEDY

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: An opportunity for adults to enjoy an evening out, the event features food trucks, drinks, lawn games and a live comedy show featuring Tiffany Norton and Ali Sultan. Tickets cost $20 and are available for purchase online at plymouthmn.gov/datenight or by calling the Parks and Recreation Department at 763-509-5200. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the event.

 

Saturday, May 14

WAYZATA DIG IT DAY

When: 8:30-11 a.m.

Where: City gardens around Wayzata

Info: Help the city plant gardens around town. Volunteers will gather 8:30 a.m. at Wayzata Public Works for initial instructions and will disperse to their assigned gardens to plant. The city will also offer times the week of May 16 during the day and evening for those who can’t make it to the May 14 planting. To sign up, visit bit.ly/3OCY91C.

 

WAYZATA SPRING SPLASH

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Panoway Park Plaza, downtown Wayzata

Info: This family friendly event is hosted by the city of Wayzata and the Wayzata Conservancy to highlight the Exploration Camps on the waterfront and many other activities for children and teenagers. For more info, visit wayzatachamber.com/news/panoway-spring-highlights.

 

Monday, May 16

WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

Tuesday, May 17

WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

Wednesday, May 18

WAYZATA ROTARY 

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3873

 

PLYMOUTH PIE DAY

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Northwest Greenway Pavilion, 5250 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info: Come out to the Greenway and enjoy a slice of your favorite pie along with ice cream. The Plymouth Rockers will provide musical entertainment at 11 a.m. This event supports free senior programs.

 

Thursday, May 19

PLYMOUTH ROTARY

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

HEART SAFE PLYMOUTH CPR/AED TRAINING

When: 7-8:15 p.m.

Where: Second floor of the Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

Info: Class sizes are limited to 25 participants. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Plymouth. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.

 

Saturday, May 21

HEART SAFE PLYMOUTH CPR/AED TRAINING

When: 10-11:15 a.m.

Where: Medicine Lake Room at Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

Info: Class sizes are limited to 40 participants. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Plymouth. To register, visit heartsafeplymouthsaturday.eventbrite.com.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments