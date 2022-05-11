Thursday, May 12
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS BOOK CLUB DISCUSSION
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Online via Zoom
Info: The League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area book club will host a virtual Zoom discussion of “Raising Ollie” by Tom Rademacher. The Zoom link information and discussion questions will be sent prior to the meeting. The online meeting is open to anyone who has an interest. League membership is not required. If interested in attending or if you have questions, send an email to lwvwpa@lwvmn.org.
WAYZATA HISTORICAL SOCIETY PRESENTS THE HISTORY OF LOOKOUT POINT AND HIGHCROFT
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: The program, entitled The History of Lookout Point and Highcroft, will explore the early history of Lookout Point, a peninsula on Lake Minnetonka often associated with the Ferndale neighborhood. The program will also include the history of Frank Peavey’s Highcroft Estate and the Highcroft Country Day School, which is currently part of the Blake School.
Friday, May 13
DATE NIGHT AT THE HILDE PRESENTS A NIGHT OF COMEDY
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: An opportunity for adults to enjoy an evening out, the event features food trucks, drinks, lawn games and a live comedy show featuring Tiffany Norton and Ali Sultan. Tickets cost $20 and are available for purchase online at plymouthmn.gov/datenight or by calling the Parks and Recreation Department at 763-509-5200. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the event.
Saturday, May 14
WAYZATA DIG IT DAY
When: 8:30-11 a.m.
Where: City gardens around Wayzata
Info: Help the city plant gardens around town. Volunteers will gather 8:30 a.m. at Wayzata Public Works for initial instructions and will disperse to their assigned gardens to plant. The city will also offer times the week of May 16 during the day and evening for those who can’t make it to the May 14 planting. To sign up, visit bit.ly/3OCY91C.
WAYZATA SPRING SPLASH
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Panoway Park Plaza, downtown Wayzata
Info: This family friendly event is hosted by the city of Wayzata and the Wayzata Conservancy to highlight the Exploration Camps on the waterfront and many other activities for children and teenagers. For more info, visit wayzatachamber.com/news/panoway-spring-highlights.
Monday, May 16
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Tuesday, May 17
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Wednesday, May 18
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
PLYMOUTH PIE DAY
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Northwest Greenway Pavilion, 5250 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Info: Come out to the Greenway and enjoy a slice of your favorite pie along with ice cream. The Plymouth Rockers will provide musical entertainment at 11 a.m. This event supports free senior programs.
Thursday, May 19
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
HEART SAFE PLYMOUTH CPR/AED TRAINING
When: 7-8:15 p.m.
Where: Second floor of the Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: Class sizes are limited to 25 participants. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Plymouth. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.
Saturday, May 21
HEART SAFE PLYMOUTH CPR/AED TRAINING
When: 10-11:15 a.m.
Where: Medicine Lake Room at Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: Class sizes are limited to 40 participants. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Plymouth. To register, visit heartsafeplymouthsaturday.eventbrite.com.
