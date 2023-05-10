Thursday, May 11
PLYMOUTH ROTARY - ‘THE LEAGUEAIRES’
When: Noon-1 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: The LeagueAires present a musical program to entertain and honor the special females in our lives. This is a nontraditional meeting. Please invite those special ladies in your life to attend. Rotaryplymouth.org
PLYMOUTH FREE CPR TRAINING
When: 7-8:15 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Boulevard, Plymouth.
Info: Hosted by Heart Safe Plymouth. Plymouthmn.com.
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘DIMENSION: THE MUSICAL’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
FAMILY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Where: Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: For children of all ages and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write and play together. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement. For more info, visit hclib.org/about/locations/wayzata or call 612-543-KNOW (5669).
Friday, May 12
PLYMOUTH TREE/SHRUB SALE PICK UP
When: All day
Where: Plymouth Maintenance Facility, 14900 23rd Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: Tree and Shrub Sale orders must be picked up May 12-13 at the Plymouth Maintenance Facility. Plymouthmn.com.
PLYMOUTH DATE NIGHT AT THE HILDE
When: 6-9 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Boulevard, Plymouth
Info: An opportunity for adults to enjoy an evening out, the event includes food trucks, drinks, lawn games and a live performance featuring dueling pianos.
VIRTUAL BOOK DISCUSSION - ‘HOW TO RAISE AN ANTIRACIST’
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Online via Zoom
Info: The League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area book club will host a virtual discussion of “How to Raise an Antiracist”by Ibram X. Kendi. The Zoom link information and discussion questions will be sent prior to the meeting. The call is open to anyone who has an interest. League membership is not required. If interested in attending, send an email to lwvwpa@lwvmn.org.
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘DIMENSION: THE MUSICAL’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Saturday, May 13
PLYMOUTH TREE/SHRUB SALE PICK UP
When: All day
Where: Plymouth Maintenance Facility, 14900 23rd Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: Tree and Shrub Sale orders must be picked up May 12-13 at the Plymouth Maintenance Facility. Plymouthmn.com.
PLYMOUTH USED BOOK SALE
When: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Library, 15700 36th Ave. N, Plymouth
Info: Donations of books, DVDs, CDs and puzzles will be accepted at the library from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Friday, May 12, then sold with used library materials May 13. Doors open at 9 a.m. for Friends of the Library members (join at the door for $10) and 10 a.m. for the general public. A $5 bag sale runs from 2-3 p.m.
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘DIMENSION: THE MUSICAL’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Sunday, May 14
PLYMOUTH ROCKERS CONCERT
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School auditorium, 4955 Peony Lane N, Plymouth
Info: The 88-member Plymouth Rockers Performing Senior Chorus will present its 32nd Annual Spring concert for free.
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS ‘DIMENSION: THE MUSICAL’
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Monday, May 15
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Tuesday, May 16
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Wednesday, May 17
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall Community Room, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
WAYZATA LIBRARY PRESENTS ‘CRAFTERNOON’
When: 2-4 p.m.
Where: Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: Knitting, quilting, cross stitching or other preferred crafts. For more info, visit hclib.org/about/locations/wayzata or call 612-543-KNOW (5669).
Thursday, May 18
WAYZATA LIBRARY PRESENTS FAMILY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Where: Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: For children of all ages and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write and play together. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement. For more info, visit hclib.org/about/locations/wayzata or call 612-543-KNOW (5669).
NEXT CHAPTER - GUEST SPEAKER - AUTHOR, STAR TRIBUNE FINANCIAL COLUMNIST, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER SPEND YOUR LIFE WISELY
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Community Church Sanctuary, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
Saturday, May 20
SPRING SPLASH
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Panoway on Wayzata Bay, downtown Wayzata
Info: This event is hosted by the city of Wayzata and the Wayzata Conservancy highlighting the lake Exploration Camps and is an opportunity to showcase upcoming summer programming.
