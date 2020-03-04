Thursday, March 5
PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB MEETING
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
Friday, March 6
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR.”
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
Saturday, March 7
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR.”
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
Sunday, March 8
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR.”
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 2 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
Monday, March 9
LOAVES AND FISHES MEAL
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Mount Olivet Lutheran Church of Plymouth, 12235 Old Rockford Road
Info: A free meal served in community for all people without exception. moply.org/community-meal
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
Info: wayzataschools.org
Tuesday, March 10
LET’S TALK TEENS: UNDERSTANDING MENTAL HEALTH IN OUR TEENAGERS
When: Light refreshments 6:30-7 p.m.; two 30-minute counselor presentations beginning 7 p.m.; stay to ask questions and connect one-on-one with community mental health resources from 8-8:30 p.m.
Where: Messiah Church, 17805 County Rd. 6, Plymouth
Info: Parents, coaches, educators and all caring adults who engage with teenagers and pre-teens are invited to a free community seminar on understanding mental health in our teenagers.
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: plymouthmn.gov
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
Info: wayzata.org
RIDING OUT EAB
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Info: Residents may ask questions and learn more about the options available to them. Presenters include city forestry staff and commercial tree service representatives. For more information, visit plymouthmn.gov/eab.
CPR/AED TRAINING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: Free CPR/AED training course through Heart Safe Plymouth. The one-hour training sessions are open to teenagers and adults. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.
YOUNG SCIENTIST ROUNDTABLE - FACIAL SURGERY: WHERE DENTISTRY MEETS MEDICINE
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Central Middle School, 305 Vicksburg Ln. N., Plymouth
Info: wayzataschools.org/ysr
Wednesday, March 11
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
Info: wayzata.org
WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.
Info: wayzatarotary.org
CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT
When: 2-4 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
CPR/AED TRAINING
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: To register for the free class, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.
Thursday, March 12
PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB MEETING
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
OPENING PREVIEW: JURIED FIGURE SHOW
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Laura H. Miles Gallery, Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 North Shore Dr., Wayzata
Info: minnetonkaarts.org
CLIMATE ACTION GROUP
When: 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Library, 15700 36th Ave. North
Info: makeplymouthgreen@gmail.com, facebook.com/makeplymouthgreen
Friday, March 13
NONFICTION BOOK CLUB: “THE WARMTH OF OTHER SUNS” BY ISABEL WILKERSON
When: 2-3 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.
Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR.”
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
Saturday, March 14
CPR/AED TRAINING
When: 9-10 a.m.
Where: Plymouth Fire Station III, 3300 Dunkirk Ln.
Info: To register for the free class, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.
COFFEE WITH COPS
When: 10-11:30 a.m.
Where: Caribou Coffee, 16725 County Rd. 24, Plymouth
Info: This event is part of the Plymouth Police Department’s community engagement initiative. Ask questions, see the inside of a squad car and enjoy a cup of coffee with some of the men and women of the department.
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR.”
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
BUDNICK/WILLIAMS SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISING CONCERT WITH BLUES PIANIST SCOTTIE MILLER
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Hamel VFW, 19020 Hamel Rd.
Info:Tickets are $40. Order tickets by emailing budnickwilliams@gmail.com or by purchasing them at the door.
Sunday, March 15
MAPLE TREE TAPPING IN WAYZATA’S BIG WOODS
When: 1:30 p.m.
Where: Big Woods Park Preserve, just east of Colonial Square on Wayzata Boulevard
Info: To sign up, visit bit.ly/2VuvKSe.
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR.”
Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
When: 2 p.m.
Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com
