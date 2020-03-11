Thursday, March 12 

PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB MEETING

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

OPENING PREVIEW: JURIED FIGURE SHOW

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: Laura H. Miles Gallery, Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 North Shore Drive, Wayzata

Info: minnetonkaarts.org

 

CLIMATE ACTION GROUP

When: 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Plymouth Library, 15700 36th Ave. N.

Info:  makeplymouthgreen@gmail.com, facebook.com/makeplymouthgreen

 

Friday, March 13 

NONFICTION BOOK CLUB: “THE WARMTH OF OTHER SUNS” BY ISABEL WILKERSON

When: 2-3 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR.”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Saturday, March 14

CPR/AED TRAINING

When: 9-10 a.m.

Where: Plymouth Fire Station III, 3300 Dunkirk Ln.

Info: To register for the free class, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.

 

COFFEE WITH COPS

When: 10-11:30 a.m.

Where: Caribou Coffee, 16725 County Rd. 24, Plymouth

Info: This event is part of the Plymouth Police Department’s community engagement initiative. Ask questions, see the inside of a squad car and have a cup of coffee with some of the men and women of the department.

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR.”

When: 1 and 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

BUDNICK/WILLIAMS SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISING CONCERT WITH BLUES PIANIST SCOTTIE MILLER

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Hamel VFW, 19020 Hamel Rd.

Info: Tickets are $40. Order tickets by emailing budnickwilliams@gmail.com or by purchasing at the door.

 

Sunday, March 15 

MAPLE TREE TAPPING IN WAYZATA’S BIG WOODS

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Big Woods Park Preserve, just east of Colonial Square on Wayzata Boulevard

Info: To sign up, visit bit.ly/2VuvKSe.

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS: “JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH JR.”

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Blue Water, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Monday, March 16 

LOAVES AND FISHES MEAL

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Mount Olivet Lutheran Church of Plymouth, 12235 Old Rockford Road

Info: A free meal served in community for all people without exception. moply.org/community-meal

 

WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.

Info: wayzata.org

 

Wednesday, March 18

WAYZATA STATE OF THE CITY LUNCHEON

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.

Info and to register: wayzatarotary.org

 

CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT

When: 2-4 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Library, 620 Rice. St.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata or 612-543-5669

 

WAYZATA PARKS AND TRAILS BOARD MEETING

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.

Info: wayzatachamber.com

 

PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

Info: plymouthmn.gov

 

Thursday, March 19 

PLYMOUTH ROTARY CLUB MEETING

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Crowne Plaza, 3131 Campus Drive, Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

Saturday, March 21 

WOMEN’S WELLNESS TEA – A BENEFIT FOR A BREATH OF HOPE LUNG FOUNDATION

When: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W.

Info: abreathofhope.org/event/2020-womens-wellness-tea

