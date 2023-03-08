Thursday, March 9
PLYMOUTH ROTARY- PAUL BUCK
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Info: Presentation by Plymouth City Forester Paul Buck, including his remarks on the progress of the restoration of the Rotary Tree Walk project. rotaryplymouth.org
NEXT CHAPTER - BOOK DISCUSSION - ‘NEVER WASTE A CRISIS’ BY DR. ANNE HARBISON
When: 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Piper Library, Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
BLUE WATER THEATRE PRESENTS ‘SOMETHING ROTTEN’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
FREE CPR/AED TRAINING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: plymouthmn.gov
Friday, March 10
BLUE WATER THEATRE PRESENTS ‘SOMETHING ROTTEN’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Saturday, March 11
BLUE WATER THEATRE PRESENTS ‘SOMETHING ROTTEN’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Sunday, March 12
BLUE WATER THEATRE PRESENTS ‘SOMETHING ROTTEN’
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Monday, March 13
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Tuesday, March 14
PLYMOUTH PIE DAY SENIOR FUNDRAISER
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.Info: The Plymouth Rockers Senior Chorus will be performing during the event from 11 a.m.–noon. Money raised through the fundraiser helps support senior programming in Plymouth. For more information, call Plymouth Parks and Recreation at 763-509-5200.
WAYZATA BOULEVARD OPEN HOUSE
When: 4-6 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall Community Room, 600 Rice St. E.
Info: Attend this family-friendly open house to provide feedback on roadway design, safety options and amenities along the Wayzata Boulevard Corridor. Refreshments will be served and a brief presentation will take place at 4:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Wednesday, March 15
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall Community Room, 600 Rice St. E.
WAYZATA LIBRARY PRESENTS ‘CRAFTERNOON’
When: 2-4 p.m.
Where: Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: Bring your own knitting, quilting, cross stitching or other preferred craft and craft together with others. For more info, visit hclib.org/about/locations/wayzata or call 612-543-KNOW (5669).
Thursday, March 16
WAYZATA LIBRARY PRESENTS FAMILY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Where: Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: For children of all ages and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write and play together. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement. For more info, visit hclib.org/about/locations/wayzata or call 612-543-KNOW (5669).
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
NEXT CHAPTER - GUEST SPEAKER REV. LESLIE NEUGENT - AN INVITATION TO LIVING A LIBERATED LIFE
When:6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Community Church Sanctuary, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.