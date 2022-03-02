Thursday, March 3

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

Friday, March 4

OPENING - “MENAGERIE: ANIMALS IN ART”

When: Gallery hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Laura H. Miles Gallery at Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 North Shore Drive, Wayzata

Info: Representational or abstract, two-dimensional or sculptural, animal-themed and animal-inspired works in a variety of media comprise this exhibit featuring different approaches to the use of animals in art, either as subject or as inspiration. For more info, visit minnetonkaarts.org.

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

WAYZATA THEATRE PRESENTS “THE ADDAMS FAMILY”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School, Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com

 

ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL PRESENTS ‘HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL’

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Armstrong High School Auditorium, 10635 36th Ave N, Plymouth

Info: Adult tickets: $7; senior/student tickets: $5. Purchase online: https://bit.ly/34Zlwju

 

Saturday, March 5

WAYZATA THEATRE PRESENTS “THE ADDAMS FAMILY”

When: 1 and 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School, Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info and tickets: whstheatre.com

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL PRESENTS ‘HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL’

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Armstrong High School Auditorium, 10635 36th Ave N, Plymouth

Info: Adult tickets: $7; senior/student tickets: $5. Purchase online: https://bit.ly/34Zlwju

 

Sunday, March 6

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS”

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Monday, March 7

WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

Tuesday, March 8

WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL

When: 5 p.m. (special) 7 p.m. (regular)

Where: City hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Agenda online at www.plymouthmn.gov.

 

Wednesday, March 9

WAYZATA ROTARY 

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3873

 

PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Agenda online at www.plymouthmn.gov.

 

Thursday, March 10

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WAYZATA PARKS REZONING COMMUNITY MEETING

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: Join to discuss the proposed rezoning application of properties around Wayzata to a new zoning district: parks and open space. Currently, all of Wayzata’s park properties and city owned open space are zoned for residential use, commercial use or planned unit development. To protect and preserve these properties from any future development, Wayzata is proposing to rezone all of the properties to parks and open space.

 

CPR TRAINING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: The training sessions are free and open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning to help save lives. Participants may register for one of the following training dates to learn hands-only CPR – chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths – and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator. To register: heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.

 

Friday, March 11

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

PARENTS’ NIGHT OUT-KIDS TUMBLE PARTY

When: 5:30-10 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info: Drop your kiddos off at a Tumble Party hosted by Plymouth Parks and Recreation. Tumbling, games, movies, crafts, pizza and snacks – what could be better? Preregistration required. https://www.plymouthmn.gov/

 

ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL PRESENTS ‘HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL’

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Armstrong High School Auditorium, 10635 36th Ave N, Plymouth

Info: Adult tickets: $7; senior/student tickets: $5. Purchase online: https://bit.ly/34Zlwju

 

Saturday, March 12

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS”

When: 2 and 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL PRESENTS ‘HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL’

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Armstrong High School Auditorium, 10635 36th Ave N, Plymouth

Info: Adult tickets: $7; senior/student tickets: $5. Purchase online: https://bit.ly/34Zlwju

 

Sunday, March 13

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS”

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

