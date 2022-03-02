Thursday, March 3
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
Friday, March 4
OPENING - “MENAGERIE: ANIMALS IN ART”
When: Gallery hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Laura H. Miles Gallery at Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 North Shore Drive, Wayzata
Info: Representational or abstract, two-dimensional or sculptural, animal-themed and animal-inspired works in a variety of media comprise this exhibit featuring different approaches to the use of animals in art, either as subject or as inspiration. For more info, visit minnetonkaarts.org.
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
WAYZATA THEATRE PRESENTS “THE ADDAMS FAMILY”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School, Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com
ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL PRESENTS ‘HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Armstrong High School Auditorium, 10635 36th Ave N, Plymouth
Saturday, March 5
WAYZATA THEATRE PRESENTS “THE ADDAMS FAMILY”
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School, Auditorium 2, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Info and tickets: whstheatre.com
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL PRESENTS ‘HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Armstrong High School Auditorium, 10635 36th Ave N, Plymouth
Sunday, March 6
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS”
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Monday, March 7
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Tuesday, March 8
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL
When: 5 p.m. (special) 7 p.m. (regular)
Where: City hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Agenda online at www.plymouthmn.gov.
Wednesday, March 9
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Agenda online at www.plymouthmn.gov.
Thursday, March 10
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA PARKS REZONING COMMUNITY MEETING
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: Join to discuss the proposed rezoning application of properties around Wayzata to a new zoning district: parks and open space. Currently, all of Wayzata’s park properties and city owned open space are zoned for residential use, commercial use or planned unit development. To protect and preserve these properties from any future development, Wayzata is proposing to rezone all of the properties to parks and open space.
CPR TRAINING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: The training sessions are free and open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning to help save lives. Participants may register for one of the following training dates to learn hands-only CPR – chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths – and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator. To register: heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.
Friday, March 11
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
PARENTS’ NIGHT OUT-KIDS TUMBLE PARTY
When: 5:30-10 p.m.
Where: Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Info: Drop your kiddos off at a Tumble Party hosted by Plymouth Parks and Recreation. Tumbling, games, movies, crafts, pizza and snacks – what could be better? Preregistration required. https://www.plymouthmn.gov/
ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL PRESENTS ‘HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL’
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Armstrong High School Auditorium, 10635 36th Ave N, Plymouth
Saturday, March 12
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS”
When: 2 and 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL PRESENTS ‘HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL’
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Armstrong High School Auditorium, 10635 36th Ave N, Plymouth
Sunday, March 13
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS”
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.