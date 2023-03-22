Thursday, March 23
LEADERSHIP LUNCHEON - STATE OF THE CITIES PANEL
When: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd. W., Wayzata
Info: The Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting residents to the 2023 State of the Cities Leadership Luncheon. This is the third installment in their five-part Leadership Series. Register for the program at bit.ly/3SRXqw9. The panel will include Wayzata Mayor Johanna Mouton, Plymouth Mayor Jeff Wosje, Minnetonka Mayor Brad Wiersum and Long Lake Mayor Charlie Miner.
PLYMOUTH ROTARY MEETING
When: Noon-1 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org.
WAYZATA LIBRARY PRESENTS FAMILY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Where: Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: For children of all ages and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write and play together. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement. For more info, visit hclib.org/about/locations/wayzata or call 612-543-KNOW (5669).
BELL COURTS RECONSTRUCTION OPEN HOUSE
When: 5-6 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall Community Room, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: Join to discuss the proposed reconstruction of the Bell Tennis Courts. Based on the Parks and Trails Master Plan and community input, the proposed reconstruction project would include dedicated pickleball courts alongside two doubles tennis courts.
CHIPOTLE-USA HOCKEY HIGH SCHOOL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
When: All day
Where: Plymouth Ice Center, 3650 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Chipotle-USA Hockey High School National Championships. Game times vary. Learn more at plymouthmn.gov.
Friday, March 24
CHIPOTLE-USA HOCKEY HIGH SCHOOL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
When: All day
Where: Plymouth Ice Center, 3650 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Chipotle-USA Hockey High School National Championships. Game times vary. Learn more at plymouthmn.gov.
Saturday, March 25
CHIPOTLE-USA HOCKEY HIGH SCHOOL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
When: All day
Where: Plymouth Ice Center, 3650 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Chipotle-USA Hockey High School National Championships. Game times vary. Learn more at plymouthmn.gov.
Sunday, March 26
CHIPOTLE-USA HOCKEY HIGH SCHOOL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
When: All day
Where: Plymouth Ice Center, 3650 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Chipotle-USA Hockey High School National Championships. Game times vary. Learn more at plymouthmn.gov.
Monday, March 27
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION
When: 4 p.m.
Where: District Administration Building, located at 210 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth
Wednesday, March 29
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall Community Room, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
WAYZATA LIBRARY PRESENTS ‘CRAFTERNOON’
When: 2-4 p.m.
Where: Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: Knitting, quilting, cross stitching or other preferred crafts. For more info, visit hclib.org/about/locations/wayzata or call 612-543-KNOW (5669).
Thursday, March 30
PLYMOUTH ROTARY MEETING
When: Noon-1 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org.
WAYZATA LIBRARY PRESENTS FAMILY STORYTIME
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Where: Hennepin County Library, 620 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: For children of all ages and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write and play together. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement. For more info, visit hclib.org/about/locations/wayzata or call 612-543-KNOW (5669).
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: www.plymouthmn.gov
