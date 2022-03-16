Thursday, March 17

ST. PATRICK’S DAY TENT PARTY

When: All day

Where: McCormick’s Pub and Restaurant, 331 Broadway Ave. S., Wayzata

Info: mccormicks.pub

 

PLYMOUTH ROTARY

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

CPR TRAINING

When: 7-8:15 p.m.

Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: The training sessions are free and open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning to help save lives. Participants may register for one of the following training dates to learn hands-only CPR – chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths – and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator. To register: heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.

 

VIRTUAL BOOK DISCUSSION - “HOPE IN THE STRUGGLE: A MEMOIR” BY JOSIE R. JOHNSON

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: Online via Zoom

Info: The League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area book club will host a virtual Zoom discussion of “Hope in the Struggle: A Memoir” by Minnesota author Josie R. Johnson. The book tells the story of how a Black woman from Texas became one of the most well-known civil rights activists in Minnesota. The Zoom link information and discussion questions will be sent prior to the meeting. The online event is open to anyone who has an interest. League membership is not required. If interested in attending or if you have questions, send an email to lwvwpa@lwvmn.org.

 

Saturday, March 19

CPR TRAINING

When: 10-11:15 a.m.

Where: Medicine Lake Room, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: The training sessions are free and open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning to help save lives. Participants may register for one of the following training dates to learn hands-only CPR – chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths – and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator. To register: heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.

 

Monday, March 21

WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

Tuesday, March 22

PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL MEETTING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Agenda online at plymouthmn.gov

 

WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

Wednesday, March 23

WAYZATA ROTARY 

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3873

 

PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Agenda online at plymouthmn.gov

 

Thursday, March 24

PLYMOUTH ROTARY

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

