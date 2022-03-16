Thursday, March 17
ST. PATRICK’S DAY TENT PARTY
When: All day
Where: McCormick’s Pub and Restaurant, 331 Broadway Ave. S., Wayzata
Info: mccormicks.pub
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
CPR TRAINING
When: 7-8:15 p.m.
Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: The training sessions are free and open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning to help save lives. Participants may register for one of the following training dates to learn hands-only CPR – chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths – and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator. To register: heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.
VIRTUAL BOOK DISCUSSION - “HOPE IN THE STRUGGLE: A MEMOIR” BY JOSIE R. JOHNSON
When: 7-8 p.m.
Where: Online via Zoom
Info: The League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area book club will host a virtual Zoom discussion of “Hope in the Struggle: A Memoir” by Minnesota author Josie R. Johnson. The book tells the story of how a Black woman from Texas became one of the most well-known civil rights activists in Minnesota. The Zoom link information and discussion questions will be sent prior to the meeting. The online event is open to anyone who has an interest. League membership is not required. If interested in attending or if you have questions, send an email to lwvwpa@lwvmn.org.
Saturday, March 19
CPR TRAINING
When: 10-11:15 a.m.
Where: Medicine Lake Room, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: The training sessions are free and open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning to help save lives. Participants may register for one of the following training dates to learn hands-only CPR – chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths – and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator. To register: heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.
Monday, March 21
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Tuesday, March 22
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL MEETTING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Agenda online at plymouthmn.gov
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Wednesday, March 23
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Agenda online at plymouthmn.gov
Thursday, March 24
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: 12-1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
