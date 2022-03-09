Thursday, March 10

PLYMOUTH ROTARY 

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WAYZATA PARKS REZONING COMMUNITY MEETING

When: 5-6 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: Join to discuss the proposed rezoning application of properties around Wayzata to a new zoning district: parks and open space. Currently, all of Wayzata’s park properties and city owned open space are zoned for residential use, commercial use or planned unit development. To protect and preserve these properties from any future development, Wayzata is proposing to rezone all of the properties to parks and open space.

 

CPR TRAINING

When: 7-8:15 p.m.

Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: The training sessions are free and open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning to help save lives. Participants may register for one of the following training dates to learn hands-only CPR – chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths – and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator. To register: heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.

 

Friday, March 11

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

PARENTS’ NIGHT OUT: KIDS TUMBLE PARTY

When: 5:30-10 p.m.

Where: Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth

Info: Drop your kiddos off at a Tumble Party hosted by Plymouth Parks and Recreation. Tumbling, games, movies, crafts, pizza and snacks – what could be better? Preregistration required. https://www.plymouthmn.gov/

 

ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL PRESENTS ‘HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL’

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Armstrong High School Auditorium, 10635 36th Ave N, Plymouth

Info: Adult tickets: $7; senior/student tickets: $5. Purchase online: https://bit.ly/34Zlwju

 

Saturday, March 12

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS”

When: 2 and 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

ARMSTRONG HIGH SCHOOL PRESENTS ‘HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL’

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Armstrong High School Auditorium, 10635 36th Ave N, Plymouth

Info: Adult tickets: $7; senior/student tickets: $5. Purchase online: https://bit.ly/34Zlwju

 

Sunday, March 13

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS”

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Monday, March 14

WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: wayzataschools.org/district/school-board

 

Tuesday, March 15

WAYZATA SECTION FOREMAN HOUSE COMMUNITY MEETING

When: 4:30-6 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: The Section Foreman House is proposed to be rehabilitated for reuse as a new lakefront learning center meant to provide indoor and outdoor classroom and community space as part of the Panoway project and proposed Eco Park. This will be a discussion about the current design plans for the Section Foreman House.

 

Wednesday, March 16

WAYZATA ROTARY 

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3873

 

Thursday, March 17

PLYMOUTH ROTARY

When: 12-1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

CPR TRAINING

When: 7-8:15 p.m.

Where: Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: The training sessions are free and open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning to help save lives. Participants may register for one of the following training dates to learn hands-only CPR – chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths – and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator. To register: heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.

 

VIRTUAL BOOK DISCUSSION - “HOPE IN THE STRUGGLE: A MEMOIR” BY JOSIE R. JOHNSON

When: 7-8 p.m.

Where: Online via Zoom

Info: The League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area book club will host a virtual Zoom discussion of “Hope in the Struggle: A Memoir” by Minnesota author Josie R. Johnson. The book tells the story of how a Black woman from Texas became one of the most well-known civil rights activists in Minnesota. The Zoom link information and discussion questions will be sent prior to the meeting. The online event is open to anyone who has an interest. League membership is not required. If interested in attending or if you have questions, send an email to lwvwpa@lwvmn.org.

 

Saturday, March 19

CPR TRAINING

When: 10-11:15 a.m.

Where: Medicine Lake Room, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: The training sessions are free and open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning to help save lives. Participants may register for one of the following training dates to learn hands-only CPR – chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths – and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator. To register: heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments