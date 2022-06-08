Thursday, June 9

PLYMOUTH ROTARY

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “OLIVER! JR.”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St, E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

FREE LIVE MUSIC AT THE HILDE - SAWYER’S DREAM

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: This event is part of the free Entertainment in the Parks Series hosted by the Plymouth Parks and Recreation Department. Visit plymouthmn.gov/specialevents for a full calendar of events.

 

Friday, June 10

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “OLIVER! JR.”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St, E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Saturday, June 11

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “OLIVER! JR.”

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St, E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Monday, June 13

WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata or watch online at youtube.com/wayzatapublicschools/live.

Info: wayzataschools.org/district/school-board

 

Tuesday, June 14

PLYMOUTH SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Medicine Lake Room, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Agenda topics include Environmental Quality Commission interviews and sketch plan review for Enclave Development. Agenda online at plymouthmn.gov

 

PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Plymouth City Hall Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

Info: Agenda online at plymouthmn.gov

 

Wednesday, June 15

WAYZATA ROTARY 

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3873

 

WAYZATA PLATFORM TENNIS COMMUNITY MEETING

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: Join other residents for a community meeting to discuss the proposed platform tennis location. At this time, the Parks and Trails Board is proposing to construct two platform tennis courts at the Wayzata West Middle School site along with potential future amenities. There will be a short presentation of the project at the beginning of the meeting then time will be dedicated to comment and provide feedback on the new proposed location. This project ultimately needs approval by the city council to complete. If you have any questions on this project, contact Parks Planner Nick Kieser at nkieser@wayzata.org or 952-404-5313.

 

PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Plymouth City Hall Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

Info: Agenda online at plymouthmn.gov

 

Thursday, June 16

PLYMOUTH ROTARY

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

FREE LIVE MUSIC AT THE HILDE - NATYZKALA DANCE GROUP

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: This event is part of the free Entertainment in the Parks Series hosted by the Plymouth Parks and Recreation Department. Visit plymouthmn.gov/specialevents for a full calendar of events.

