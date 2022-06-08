Thursday, June 9
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “OLIVER! JR.”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St, E., Wayzata
FREE LIVE MUSIC AT THE HILDE - SAWYER’S DREAM
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: This event is part of the free Entertainment in the Parks Series hosted by the Plymouth Parks and Recreation Department. Visit plymouthmn.gov/specialevents for a full calendar of events.
Friday, June 10
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “OLIVER! JR.”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St, E., Wayzata
Saturday, June 11
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “OLIVER! JR.”
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre, 605 Rice St, E., Wayzata
Monday, June 13
WAYZATA SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata or watch online at youtube.com/wayzatapublicschools/live.
Tuesday, June 14
PLYMOUTH SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Medicine Lake Room, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Agenda topics include Environmental Quality Commission interviews and sketch plan review for Enclave Development. Agenda online at plymouthmn.gov
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Plymouth City Hall Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: Agenda online at plymouthmn.gov
Wednesday, June 15
WAYZATA ROTARY
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata
WAYZATA PLATFORM TENNIS COMMUNITY MEETING
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: Join other residents for a community meeting to discuss the proposed platform tennis location. At this time, the Parks and Trails Board is proposing to construct two platform tennis courts at the Wayzata West Middle School site along with potential future amenities. There will be a short presentation of the project at the beginning of the meeting then time will be dedicated to comment and provide feedback on the new proposed location. This project ultimately needs approval by the city council to complete. If you have any questions on this project, contact Parks Planner Nick Kieser at nkieser@wayzata.org or 952-404-5313.
PLYMOUTH PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Plymouth City Hall Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: Agenda online at plymouthmn.gov
Thursday, June 16
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
FREE LIVE MUSIC AT THE HILDE - NATYZKALA DANCE GROUP
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: This event is part of the free Entertainment in the Parks Series hosted by the Plymouth Parks and Recreation Department. Visit plymouthmn.gov/specialevents for a full calendar of events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.