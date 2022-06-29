Thursday, June 30
HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMERICA PARADE
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: This free event geared toward preschool- and elementary-age children provides an opportunity to participate in a festive Independence Day-themed parade. Participants are encouraged to bring bikes, trikes and wagons to decorate before marching around the Hilde. Live music by the Teddy Bear Band will take place after the conclusion of the parade. For more info, visit plymouthmn.gov.
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
Monday, July 4
HOLIDAY - CITY OFFICES CLOSED
REVOLUTIONARY FLYING PANCAKE BREAKFAST
Where: Wayzata Depot, 402 Lake St. E., Wayzata
When: 8 a.m. to noon (10 a.m. program featuring a flag raising and rifle salute)
Info: The breakfast is $9, and U.S. veterans and active duty service members eat free of charge. For more info, visit carlakemtka.org/about.
BROADWAY KIDDIE PARADE
Where: The start of the parade will be at the corner of Park Street and Broadway Avenue North, Wayzata
When: 10-10:30 a.m.
Info: Come and enjoy refreshments and appearances by Uncle Sam, Minnie and Mickie Mouse, Statue of Liberty and Betsy Ross. All children should be accompanied by an adult. For safety, no battery or motorized vehicles are allowed.
MINI OLYMPICS FOR KIDS
Where: Wayzata West Middle School fields, 149 Barry Ave. N., Wayzata
When: 12:30 p.m.
Info: The Wayzata Fire Department will once again host the Mini-Olympics. Come and participate in relay races and other events. Kids ages 5-12 can participate.
Tuesday, July 5
WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Wednesday, July 6
PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET
When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Road 6, Plymouth
WAYZATA’S MUSIC BY THE LAKE - STARLETTE’S WEB
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Depot, 402 Lake St. E., Wayzata
Info: A series of free concerts on the shores of Lake Minnetonka.
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
MUSIC IN PLYMOUTH -
50TH ANNIVERSARY
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: The event begins with a welcome, followed by performances featuring the Okee Dokee Brothers as well as Charles Lazarus and the Steeles. Concessions, entertainment and children’s activities will be offered throughout the evening. Following the opening lineup, the Minnesota Orchestra will take the stage to perform classic and modern scores leading up to the evening’s annual grand finale – a spectacular fireworks display. Roving entertainers will perform throughout the event. A variety of concessions will be sold and attendees can bring picnic suppers. For more info, visit musicinplymouth.org.
Thursday, July 7
PLYMOUTH ROTARY
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth
Info: rotaryplymouth.org
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
PLYMOUTH FIREFIGHTER RECRUITMENT MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Plymouth City Hall Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: The Plymouth Fire Department will host a firefighter recruitment meeting for prospective part-time/on-call firefighter applicants to learn more about the position. For more info, visit plymouthmn.gov/departments/public-safety/fire-/becoming-a-firefighter.
Friday, July 8
OPENING - “INSPIRED BY NATURE” ART EXHIBIT
When: Visit minnetonkaarts.org or call 952-473-7361 for gallery hours.
Where: Laura H. Miles Gallery at Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 North Shore Drive, Wayzata
Info: The Great River Chapter of the American Society of Botanical Artists will fill the gallery with a garden of botanical delights inspired by nature: meticulously rendered plants and flowers in watercolor, colored pencil, and graphite, complemented by a selection of garden-themed ceramics. A reception is tentatively scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 7; please check the center’s website or call to confirm). The exhibit will be on view through Aug. 18. All exhibited work will be for sale, and the show is free and open to the public. For more info, visit minnetonkaarts.org/inspired-by-nature.
BLUE WATER PRESENTS
“WE WILL ROCK YOU”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Saturday, July 9
BLUE WATER PRESENTS “WE WILL ROCK YOU”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Sunday, July 10
BLUE WATER PRESENTS “WE WILL ROCK YOU”
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY BLOCK PARTY
When: 5-8 p.m.
Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Info: bluewatertheatre.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.