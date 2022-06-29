Thursday, June 30

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMERICA PARADE

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: This free event geared toward preschool- and elementary-age children provides an opportunity to participate in a festive Independence Day-themed parade. Participants are encouraged to bring bikes, trikes and wagons to decorate before marching around the Hilde. Live music by the Teddy Bear Band will take place after the conclusion of the parade. For more info, visit plymouthmn.gov.

 

PLYMOUTH ROTARY

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

Monday, July 4

HOLIDAY - CITY OFFICES CLOSED

 

REVOLUTIONARY FLYING PANCAKE BREAKFAST

Where: Wayzata Depot, 402 Lake St. E., Wayzata

When: 8 a.m. to noon (10 a.m. program featuring a flag raising and rifle salute)

Info: The breakfast is $9, and U.S. veterans and active duty service members eat free of charge. For more info, visit carlakemtka.org/about.

 

BROADWAY KIDDIE PARADE

Where: The start of the parade will be at the corner of Park Street and Broadway Avenue North, Wayzata

When: 10-10:30 a.m.

Info: Come and enjoy refreshments and appearances by Uncle Sam, Minnie and Mickie Mouse, Statue of Liberty and Betsy Ross. All children should be accompanied by an adult. For safety, no battery or motorized vehicles are allowed.

 

MINI OLYMPICS FOR KIDS

Where: Wayzata West Middle School fields, 149 Barry Ave. N., Wayzata

When: 12:30 p.m.

Info: The Wayzata Fire Department will once again host the Mini-Olympics. Come and participate in relay races and other events. Kids ages 5-12 can participate.

 

Tuesday, July 5

WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

Wednesday, July 6

PLYMOUTH FARMERS MARKET

When: 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Road 6, Plymouth

Info: plymouthmn.gov/farmersmarket

 

WAYZATA’S MUSIC BY THE LAKE - STARLETTE’S WEB

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Depot, 402 Lake St. E., Wayzata

Info: A series of free concerts on the shores of Lake Minnetonka.

 

WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

 

 

MUSIC IN PLYMOUTH -

50TH ANNIVERSARY

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: The event begins with a welcome, followed by performances featuring the Okee Dokee Brothers as well as Charles Lazarus and the Steeles. Concessions, entertainment and children’s activities will be offered throughout the evening. Following the opening lineup, the Minnesota Orchestra will take the stage to perform classic and modern scores leading up to the evening’s annual grand finale – a spectacular fireworks display. Roving entertainers will perform throughout the event. A variety of concessions will be sold and attendees can bring picnic suppers. For more info, visit musicinplymouth.org.

 

Thursday, July 7

PLYMOUTH ROTARY

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Comfort Inn, 3000 Harbor Lane N., Plymouth

Info: rotaryplymouth.org

 

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: The Promenade of Wayzata, 850 Lake St. N., Wayzata

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

 

PLYMOUTH FIREFIGHTER RECRUITMENT MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Plymouth City Hall Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

Info: The Plymouth Fire Department will host a firefighter recruitment meeting for prospective part-time/on-call firefighter applicants to learn more about the position. For more info, visit plymouthmn.gov/departments/public-safety/fire-/becoming-a-firefighter.

 

Friday, July 8

OPENING - “INSPIRED BY NATURE” ART EXHIBIT

When: Visit minnetonkaarts.org or call 952-473-7361 for gallery hours.

Where: Laura H. Miles Gallery at Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 North Shore Drive, Wayzata

Info: The Great River Chapter of the American Society of Botanical Artists will fill the gallery with a garden of botanical delights inspired by nature: meticulously rendered plants and flowers in watercolor, colored pencil, and graphite, complemented by a selection of garden-themed ceramics. A reception is tentatively scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 7; please check the center’s website or call to confirm). The exhibit will be on view through Aug. 18. All exhibited work will be for sale, and the show is free and open to the public. For more info, visit minnetonkaarts.org/inspired-by-nature.

 

BLUE WATER PRESENTS

“WE WILL ROCK YOU”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Saturday, July 9

BLUE WATER PRESENTS “WE WILL ROCK YOU”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

Sunday, July 10

BLUE WATER PRESENTS “WE WILL ROCK YOU”

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com

 

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY BLOCK PARTY

When: 5-8 p.m.

Where: Blue Water Theatre Company, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info: bluewatertheatre.com

