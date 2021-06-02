cropped-calendar-icon-1.png

Thursday, June 3

WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET

When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: 850 Lake St. N.

Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com

PIE SOCIAL

When: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: Spend an afternoon outside with some fresh baked pie and ice cream. Buy an entire pie for $25 or just a slice for $5. The Plymouth Rockers will be perform noon to 1 p.m. Socially distanced picnic tables will be available for seating or bring a lawn chair to watch the performance.

Friday, June 4

WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2021 COMMENCEMENT

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Mariucci Arena, 1901 Fourth St. S.E., Minneapolis

Info: wayzataschools.org/whs/academics/graduation

Saturday, June 5

OPENING OF “SHAKIN’ OFF THE BLUES” ART EXHIBITION BY IRIS SCOTT

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata

Info: burnetart.com

BARK IN THE PARK

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth

Info: The free event will feature dog products and pet supply vendors, giveaways, a “pup-arazzi” photo booth, trick zone and pup pools for your four-legged friend to cool off. New in 2021 is the Dog Treat Trail, a bone hunt for small humans (kids), as well as a Pup Art station.

Sunday, June 6

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “FOLLIES”

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/follies

Monday, June 7

WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Online via Zoom

Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter

Tuesday, June 8

PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL

When: 5:30 p.m. (special) 7 p.m. (regular)

Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.

Info: Agenda: plymouthmn.gov

Wednesday, June 9

WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd.

Info: portal.clubrunner.ca/3873

Friday, June 11

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “FOLLIES”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/follies

Saturday, June 12

BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “FOLLIES”

When: 1 and 7 p.m.

Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

Info and tickets: bluewatertheatre.com/events/follies

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Recommended for you

Load comments