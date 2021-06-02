Thursday, June 3
WAYZATA FARMERS MARKET
When: 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Where: 850 Lake St. N.
Info: wayzatafarmersmarket.com
PIE SOCIAL
When: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: Spend an afternoon outside with some fresh baked pie and ice cream. Buy an entire pie for $25 or just a slice for $5. The Plymouth Rockers will be perform noon to 1 p.m. Socially distanced picnic tables will be available for seating or bring a lawn chair to watch the performance.
Friday, June 4
WAYZATA HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2021 COMMENCEMENT
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Mariucci Arena, 1901 Fourth St. S.E., Minneapolis
Saturday, June 5
OPENING OF “SHAKIN’ OFF THE BLUES” ART EXHIBITION BY IRIS SCOTT
When: 3-7 p.m.
Where: Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata
Info: burnetart.com
BARK IN THE PARK
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth
Info: The free event will feature dog products and pet supply vendors, giveaways, a “pup-arazzi” photo booth, trick zone and pup pools for your four-legged friend to cool off. New in 2021 is the Dog Treat Trail, a bone hunt for small humans (kids), as well as a Pup Art station.
Sunday, June 6
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “FOLLIES”
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Monday, June 7
WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Online via Zoom
Info: wayzata.org/AgendaCenter
Tuesday, June 8
PLYMOUTH CITY COUNCIL
When: 5:30 p.m. (special) 7 p.m. (regular)
Where: Council Chambers, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Info: Agenda: plymouthmn.gov
Wednesday, June 9
WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd.
Friday, June 11
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “FOLLIES”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
Saturday, June 12
BLUE WATER THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS “FOLLIES”
When: 1 and 7 p.m.
Where: 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata
